Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store

Apr 26 2022 Tech

This is Cena. And here are the stories that matter right now, following lots of speculation and suspense. Twitter has accepted Tesla, chief Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media giant Musk and Twitter's board agreed to a deal that values the company at around $44 billion. This comes after the tech mogul disclosed his 9.2% stake Twitter. Earlier this month, Musk then made an unsolicited offer to buy the company, even though Twitter was initially expected to reject the offer. It reportedly warmed to the idea after [00:00:30] Musk revealed his financing plan for the bid, which included backing from Morgan Stanley Facebook's parent company. Meta is opening its first physical retail store. The brick and mortar will open May 9th on the social networks campus in Berlingame California. People can try and purchase Meta's virtual reality headsets, video chat devices, and smart glasses. It's all part of the company's efforts to promote the metaverse virtual worlds, where people can work, play, and socialize. And finally, we could soon get [00:01:00] an apple watch with satellite connectivity. This would let users send short texts to certain contacts without cellular service and emergencies. The feature could arrive later this year or in 2023. The feature is also rumor to arrive on the iPhone 14. This fall