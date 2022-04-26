/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store

Tech
Speaker 1: This is Cena. And here are the stories that matter right now, following lots of speculation and suspense. Twitter has accepted Tesla, chief Elon Musk's bid to buy the social media giant Musk and Twitter's board agreed to a deal that values the company at around $44 billion. This comes after the tech mogul disclosed his 9.2% stake Twitter. Earlier this month, Musk then made an unsolicited offer to buy the company, even though Twitter was initially expected to reject the offer. It reportedly warmed to the idea after [00:00:30] Musk revealed his financing plan for the bid, which included backing from Morgan Stanley Facebook's parent company. Meta is opening its first physical retail store. The brick and mortar will open May 9th on the social networks campus in Berlingame California. People can try and purchase Meta's virtual reality headsets, video chat devices, and smart glasses. It's all part of the company's efforts to promote the metaverse virtual worlds, where people can work, play, and socialize. And finally, we could soon get [00:01:00] an apple watch with satellite connectivity. This would let users send short texts to certain contacts without cellular service and emergencies. The feature could arrive later this year or in 2023. The feature is also rumor to arrive on the iPhone 14. This fall Speaker 1: Stay up to date with the latest by visiting SNET.

Up Next

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store
tt-04-25-2022-00-00-08-06-still058

Up Next

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement
gettyimages-1239926944

Twitter Re-Examines Musk Offer, EU Digital Services Act Reaches Agreement

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel
tt-thumbnail-042322

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel

Musk Continues His Twitter Quest, CNN Plus to Shut Down
tt04-22-22thumbnail.png

Musk Continues His Twitter Quest, CNN Plus to Shut Down

Amazon Faces More Lawsuits Over Warehouse Collapse, Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace in Beta
tt-04-21-2022-00-00-33-02-still057

Amazon Faces More Lawsuits Over Warehouse Collapse, Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace in Beta

Uber, Lyft Drop Mask Mandate, Judge Orders Amazon to Reinstate Fired Employee
tt-info

Uber, Lyft Drop Mask Mandate, Judge Orders Amazon to Reinstate Fired Employee

Judge Strikes Down Public Transit Mask Mandate, TurboTax Grilled By Lawmakers
tt-190422-thumbnail

Judge Strikes Down Public Transit Mask Mandate, TurboTax Grilled By Lawmakers

Apple Store Workers Collect Signatures with Plans to Unionize, and Tinder Helps Singles Connect at Festivals
tt-041822

Apple Store Workers Collect Signatures with Plans to Unionize, and Tinder Helps Singles Connect at Festivals

Twitter Fights Musk's Takeover Bid, and a COVID-19 Breathalyzer Gets Approved
techtoday416-musk-thumbnail

Twitter Fights Musk's Takeover Bid, and a COVID-19 Breathalyzer Gets Approved

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Clean Your AirPods & EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods & EarPods Without Damaging Them

Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store
tt-04-26-2022-00-00-16-13-still059

Elon Musk and Twitter Reach a Deal, Meta Will Open Its First Retail Store

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter. Here's What Could Change
musk-buys-twitter-3

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter. Here's What Could Change

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (Review): Improved in 4 Key Ways
sennheiser-momentum-true-wireless-3-2

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (Review): Improved in 4 Key Ways

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store
tt-04-25-2022-00-00-08-06-still058

Elon Musk Will Acquire Twitter, Meta Is Opening a Physical Store

Why I'm More Excited for a New Apple Watch SE Than the Series 8
yt-apple-watch-se-n-8-v4

Why I'm More Excited for a New Apple Watch SE Than the Series 8

Most Popular All most popular

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel
tt-thumbnail-042322

Obama Criticizes Social Media for Spreading Misinformation and Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel

How to Buy I Bonds (and Take Advantage of Up to 9.6% Interest)
yt-i-bonds-v3

How to Buy I Bonds (and Take Advantage of Up to 9.6% Interest)

The Best Way to Charge Your EV Is at Your House
home-chargers-copy-01-00-05-49-18-still089

The Best Way to Charge Your EV Is at Your House

Huawei P50 Pocket Is a Head-Turner
p50hand

Huawei P50 Pocket Is a Head-Turner

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter. Here's What Could Change
musk-buys-twitter-3

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter. Here's What Could Change

The LG C2 OLED TV Sets a High Bar for 2022 TV Picture Quality
sequence-01-00-00-30-13-still003

The LG C2 OLED TV Sets a High Bar for 2022 TV Picture Quality

Latest Products All latest products

Razer Leviathan v2 Game Soundbar Delivers Big Sound, Front and Center
razer

Razer Leviathan v2 Game Soundbar Delivers Big Sound, Front and Center

Samsung's Cheapest Galaxy Phones Reviewed: What $180 or Less Gets You
samsungaphones-00-00-24-08-still005

Samsung's Cheapest Galaxy Phones Reviewed: What $180 or Less Gets You

Sword Battles Are the Best Part of Switch Sports
switch-sports-preview-5

Sword Battles Are the Best Part of Switch Sports

Galaxy A53 5G Review: Samsung's $450 Phone Feels More Expensive Than It Is
a53-3

Galaxy A53 5G Review: Samsung's $450 Phone Feels More Expensive Than It Is

Samsung OLED TV: The QD-OLED-Powered Panel Is Finally Official and We Got a First Look
samsung-oled-tv-qd-oled-1

Samsung OLED TV: The QD-OLED-Powered Panel Is Finally Official and We Got a First Look

Mac Studio Is Perfect for the Content Creator Workflow
macstudio5

Mac Studio Is Perfect for the Content Creator Workflow

Latest How To All how to videos

Clean Your AirPods & EarPods Without Damaging Them
yt-howto-clean-airpods-v3

Clean Your AirPods & EarPods Without Damaging Them

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet
yt-learn-guitar-foot-controls-v2

How to Control Your Computer With Your Feet

How to Download YouTube Videos
yt-howto-download-yt-videos-v3

How to Download YouTube Videos

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
how-to-find-a-wi-fi-password-on-any-network-1

Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
mac-tips-multitouch-on-mac-7

Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
img-9003

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck