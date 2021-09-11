/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Decision reached in the Epic v. Apple trial

Tech Industry

Up Next

What to expect at Apple's September event
apple-preview-cnet-image.png

Up Next

What to expect at Apple's September event

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer
20210903-impossible-chicken-cnet

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer

Windows 11: Will your computer be able to run it? What to know
windows11-hardware-requirements-v2

Windows 11: Will your computer be able to run it? What to know

This bionic arm looks like something out of sci-fi
bionic

This bionic arm looks like something out of sci-fi

What is Bitcoin's true environmental impact?
bitcoin-logo-phone-5938

What is Bitcoin's true environmental impact?

Elizabeth Holmes on trial over Theranos role
theranos-trial-00000

Elizabeth Holmes on trial over Theranos role

A look at what's replacing the DSLR. Hint: It's (mostly) not a phone
shankland

A look at what's replacing the DSLR. Hint: It's (mostly) not a phone

SpaceX Starship is preparing for its first orbital flight
yt-starship-3

SpaceX Starship is preparing for its first orbital flight

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way
apple-mac-mini-thumb-m1.png

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Decision reached in the Epic v. Apple trial
epic-v-apple-results-2

Decision reached in the Epic v. Apple trial

2022 Subaru WRX debut: The rally icon returns
subaru-wrx-still-v2

2022 Subaru WRX debut: The rally icon returns

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

What to expect at Apple's September event
apple-preview-cnet-image.png

What to expect at Apple's September event

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official
tt091021pic

Amazon-branded TVs coming soon, Facebook's smart glasses get official

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike
dji-om5-reviewthumb2

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors
iphone13-rumorsaug2021-00000

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

Latest Products All latest products

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence
tcl-projectchicago-00-04-37-16-still006

TCL's first foldable phone gets Samsung'ed out of existence

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Latest How To All how to videos

How to improve your TV's dialogue
how-4

How to improve your TV's dialogue

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options