Continuity Cam Turns Your iPhone Into Your Mac's Webcam
2:46
Watch Now

Continuity Cam Turns Your iPhone Into Your Mac's Webcam

Computer Accessories
Speaker 1: We spend a lot of time in front of our max with our cameras on our webcams have become an integral part of work school and play. And now with continuity camera, you can use iPhone as your webcam. It's powered by the advanced capabilities of the iPhone camera system, letting you do things that were never before possible with a webcam. Let me show you how it works now. I'm just gonna pop this stand on my iPhone and attach it to my display. [00:00:30] Let's launch FaceTime. You can see my Mac automatically detects my iPhone and uses it as the camera. I don't even have to wake up my iPhone. This all works wirelessly. So there's nothing to plug in. So to try this out, let's call a friend in the design studio. Speaker 2: Hi Craig. Speaker 1: Hey Johnny, are you up for helping me give a demo of continuity camera? Speaker 2: Sure. I'm using it right now with my iPhone and [00:01:00] pro display. XDR you know, one thing I love about continuity camera is center stage. I can move around and center stage will keep me in the frame. I'll frequently pair that with portrait mode to blur the background with that beautiful Boca. Speaker 1: Yeah. I've loved having these features in my iPad and it's great that we can now use them with any Mac Speaker 2: For sure. A new one, people are gonna love is studio light. Check this out. It brightens my face and darkens the background. Speaker 1: Hey, that looks great. It's almost like you have a ring light. Speaker 2: [00:01:30] It is perfect for tough lighting conditions. Like if I'm ever sitting in front of a window, okay. Now I want to show my favorite new feature desk view. You can see the work that's on my desk and it keeps me in the picture. It is amazing. Take a look. It looks like I have a dedicated overhead camera, but this is desk view creating both of these views from the one ultra wide camera on my iPhone using some very powerful [00:02:00] image processing. I didn't even need to adjust my phone desk. View's gonna be great for sharing new designs with my team. I can even use it to show my nephew a new card trick. Speaker 1: This is gonna be so cool. Well, Hey Johnny, thanks for helping us give the quick demo. Speaker 2: No problem. I'll talk to you later. Speaker 1: In addition to FaceTime, you can use continuity camera with any macwas video conferencing app, like zoom teams, WebEx and more. And we're working with Belkin [00:02:30] to offer beautiful stands to hold your iPhone at the perfect height and angle. These will be available later this year. And since so many of you with a Mac already have an iPhone, these great capabilities come with the devices you already own. That's the magic of continuity.

