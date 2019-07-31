Capital One breach sparks investigation, first Android Auto update in years
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
The Capital One customer breach has sparked a massive investigation by the New York Attorney General.
The hack affected people who applied for a credit card over the last 14 years, exposing sensitive data like social security numbers, bank account information, and more.
The hacker turned out to be 33 year old Paige Thompson, a former Amazon Web Services employee.
Apple is teaming up with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter on a project to build an easier way for people to transfer data into and out of online services.
Officially called the Data Transfer Project The initiative plans to build a common open source framework designed for any two platforms to seamlessly transfer sensitive data.
And finally, we're getting the first major update to Google's automotive interface in five years.
Android Auto hasn't changed much since its 2015 debut But it will now feature a slick multitasking system, and a focus on utilizing the bottom bar for quick access.
Look for the next generation of Android Auto rolling out to users over the next few weeks.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Google drops more Pixel 4 info, Lyft's COO is out
1:10
T-Mobile and Sprint merger gets the OK, Apple's 5G plans
1:37
Apple picks up Intel's modem biz, Galaxy Fold coming in September
1:23
Galaxy Fold is back, NBC readies new streaming service
1:29
Facebook hit with hefty FTC and SEC fines, DoorDash changes tipping...
1:09
Three new iPhones in 2019, Nintendo sued over Switch Joy-Con...
1:13
Apple files for AR/VR patent, Equifax's fine over 2017 breach
1:26
Hackers spill secrets from Russian intelligence, Chandrayaan...
1:46
Prime Day breaks records, Elon Musk wants your brain
1:15
Viral FaceApp facing scrutiny, YouTube cracking down on stream-ripping