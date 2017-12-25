Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Biggest social media moments of 2017
[MUSIC] 2017 was all about doing it for the gram. The queen bee of likes on Instagram was Beyonce. She got 11.2 million hearts on her Pregnancy announced by post. Hashtag love was number one. And people make puppy eyes over this filter. But on YouTube it was all about the oyster mask. With over 185 million views I can't wait until this filter pops up on Instagram or Snapchat. Your album of the year was Despacito setting records with 4.5 billion views. I swear at least 1 billion of those views was me, the number of times I got it stuck in my head. Carter Wilkerson caused a tweet storm when he asked Wendy's how many retweets he'd need to win a years worth of nuggets. Not one to chicken out, the chain responded and said 18 million. He didn't hit the magic number, but he still got the most rts of all time. [MUSIC] << And on SnapChat, it's all about you. << We saw lots of new features like Bitmoji popping up on your snaps, because 2017 was all about augmented reality. Over at Mark Zuckerberg's crib, International Women's Day was the most talked about event of the year. More than 80 million people tuned to the live broadcast of One Love Manchester. But Facebook was also busy taking inspiration from its closest rivals by launching a Stories feature in the main app. Does this look familiar? Hashtag see ya 2017. And don't forget to tell me about your favorite moment from the year