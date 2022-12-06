Best Streaming Devices of 2022
Best Streaming Devices of 2022
5:24
Watch Now

Best Streaming Devices of 2022

Media Streamers
Speaker 1: Most TVs come with a built-in smart platform, but they're not always good. Luckily, you can override your TV system by plugging in a streaming device. I'll break down the differences between the brands to help you choose the best one for you. The best streaming devices tend to be speedy, have lots of apps to choose from, and a simple interface with killer search functions. I'm adding links in the description if you wanna check these out, and chapters are enabled so you can skip around. [00:00:30] Here we go. Speaker 1: The Roku Express 4K plus is our pick as our best overall streaming device. Roku is our favorite streaming system because it has everything you'd want in a streaming platform. It's got the widest selection of streaming apps, including the free to watch Roku channel, as well as an uncluttered interface and the best search. It's also a content agnostic platform that doesn't [00:01:00] push any one media streaming service provider over another. The Express 4K plus is one of the cheapest streaming devices with 4K hdr, and it also supports airplay, making it easy to connect your Apple device to your TV at $40. It's $10 cheaper than the company's streaming stick 4k, which puts it over the top, but our runner up is a very close second. The $50 Roku streaming stick. 4K offers the same functions found on all Roku devices, [00:01:30] but additionally comes with Doby vision support. Speaker 1: In fact, Doby vision along with a stick like design is the main difference between IT and the express 4K plus. It's also why the streaming stick 4K is more expensive than its sibling. We think the streaming stick 4K is a great device, but we're just not sold on the Doby vision upgrade, mostly because we generally don't think it provides a major image quality upgrade over standard hdr. If you can get it on sale, the streaming stick, 4K is a [00:02:00] great buy. The third best on our list is the $40 Chromecast with Google tv 4k. We don't think it's quite as good as the Roku Express 4K plus, but it comes closer than any other device on the market. The Chromecast does have Doby vision compatibility, but its greatest asset is Google assistant voice search and integration with other Google services like Google Photos and YouTube tv. Speaker 1: The interface is more evolved looking than Roku, [00:02:30] but ultimately we prefer Roku's simpler approach, no nonsense search results and lower price. That said, the new Chromecast is the best choice for those already living in Google's world. Google also makes a cheaper HD only version of the Chromecast called the Chromecast. With Google TV hd it's $30 and is far and away the best entry level streamer you can find making it our pick as the best HD streaming device. If [00:03:00] you're looking for a cheap streamer for your 10 80 P tv, this is the one to get it's speedy and offers the same form factor and remote as the 4K Chromecast model, which means that it can seamlessly control your TV's power volume and inputs. You won't get that from the remote and the similarly priced Roku Express or Amazon Fire TV light. It also comes with a builtin button to access the Google Assistant. Speaker 1: Other entry level HD streaming devices skimp on hardware features [00:03:30] in order to sell their players at a lower price, and you won't get anywhere near that level of functionality on the remote from this express or Fire TV light. Sure, it might ultimately make more sense to just get a 4K streamer, especially if you have a 4K tv, but this is an excellent HD option for those who want something cheap. The Fire TV 4K max is our pick as the fastest streaming device. It costs $55 and loads apps almost immediately while navigating around the system is swift and [00:04:00] smooth. Even better, the max supports wifi six and nearly all the latest playback standers, including Dolby Vision. The downside to the max is the Fire TV platform, which features ads prominently throughout. They make Amazon's devices generally hard to recommend, but this is the best fire stick on the market today and is a good choice for those. Speaker 1: Looking for a fast streaming device. The 2022 Apple tv. 4K is our best pick for Apple fans, and it's finally [00:04:30] gotten a little cheaper. It now starts at 1 29 $50 less than the previous version. This year's model also has a faster a 15 bionic processor and an updated SIR remote with a USBC connector instead of a Lightning one. Other than that, the changes from last year's version are so minor that it's hard to see any real difference at all. It continues to be a good choice for those who want an Apple device for Apple Arcade gaming or to take full advantage of their Apple One subscription video. [00:05:00] Purists will appreciate its flexible HDR and TV calibration feature, but for most people it just isn't worth the money, especially when Roku has nearly all the major apps and airplay support. Plus, if you really want Doby vision, you can get a Roku streaming stick 4K at a fraction of the price. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

Best Rokus for 2022
selects-00-20-35-14-still003.png

Up Next

Best Rokus for 2022

Apple TV 4K (2022) Review: An Excellent Streamer That's Still Too Expensive
apple-tv-2022-hands-on-5b

Apple TV 4K (2022) Review: An Excellent Streamer That's Still Too Expensive

7 Tips to Get More Out of Your Roku TV
screenshot-2022-08-16-at-12-52-46.png

7 Tips to Get More Out of Your Roku TV

Which Roku Is the Go-To? We Break It Down
006-roku-stick-plus

Which Roku Is the Go-To? We Break It Down

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far
fl-roku-voice-remote-pro

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

Roku Remote Pro: Rechargeable battery, 'Hey Roku' voice and more for $30
roku-remote-pro

Roku Remote Pro: Rechargeable battery, 'Hey Roku' voice and more for $30

Apple reveals the HomePod Mini
homepod-mini-watch-apples-full-presentation-here-mp4-00-01-14-06-still001

Apple reveals the HomePod Mini

Chromecast with Google TV wants to help you find what to watch
new-chromecast-first-look-10

Chromecast with Google TV wants to help you find what to watch

TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper
tivo4k

TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Best Streaming Devices of 2022
best-streamers-2022-thumb

Best Streaming Devices of 2022

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts
bridgetnerf

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

How to Create Holiday Greeting Cards Using Keynote
ipadgreetingcard-site-thumb

How to Create Holiday Greeting Cards Using Keynote

Watch Elon Musk's Semi Event in 9 Minutes
tesla-sb-v1-00-00-02-01-still001.png

Watch Elon Musk's Semi Event in 9 Minutes

Most Popular All most popular

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts
bridgetnerf

Forget the Kids. These Toys Make Great Adult Gifts

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions
evs-exposed-still

EVs vs. Gas Engines: We Do the Math on Carbon Emissions

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here
ford-bronco-raptor-still-v1

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: This Big Bronco Is Here

Watch Elon Musk's Semi Event in 9 Minutes
tesla-sb-v1-00-00-02-01-still001.png

Watch Elon Musk's Semi Event in 9 Minutes

Elon Musk Shows Latest Neuralink Demo of Monkey Typing with its Mind
neuralmonkey

Elon Musk Shows Latest Neuralink Demo of Monkey Typing with its Mind

Best Android Phones of 2022: Samsung, Google, OnePlus and More
1203459317449832-laz1jqjqlhclzhrpcncs-height640.png

Best Android Phones of 2022: Samsung, Google, OnePlus and More

Latest Products All latest products

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022