Be smart and save money warming your home this winter

Transcript
[MUSIC] Smart thermostats may be the unsung hero of your home. Once you install one and download the corresponding app onto your smart phone, you have total control of the perfect heating and cooling settings of your house. House. Seen it editors recommend the equal be smart thermostat as the best all around pick one of the biggest selling points of the $249 version is it works with voice control with an integrated Amazon Alexa. It also integrates through Google Home Apple home kit google assistant and comes with a remote temperature sensor nest thermostats clock in at the same price 250 bucks and are known for their sleek glass design. But the Nest is not compatible with Apple Home Kit and the remote temperature sensor is extra. Finally, for a hundred dollars less than the others, is the Honeywell Lyric T5 wi-fi enabled thermostat. It currently pairs with Amazon Alexa and Apple Home Kit, but not some of the other systems. For complete reviews of smart thermostats, visit Cnet.com. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with cnet for CBS news. [BLANK_AUDIO]

