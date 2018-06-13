AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. AT&T has been cleared to take over Time Warner, with the US Justice Department losing its bid to block the deal. The $85 billion deal will see AT&T take over Time Warner's media properties, including HBO and DC Entertainment. The merger has major implications for all the traditional communications and media companies as they fight to take home tectonics like Netflix and Amazon. The deal was expected to close on or before June 20. Fortnite is coming to Switch. Nintendo announced the news at its E3 press conference in LA on Tuesday bringing [UNKNOWN] biggest [UNKNOWN] phenomenon to the fastest selling console in US history But following the news, Sony confirmed it still won't let players on other consoles like the Switch play with those on PS4. And finally, developers will no longer be able to collect or share information about iPhone users' friends after Apple changed its app store rules. Previously, developers were able to ask users for access to their phone contacts to use for marketing. But according to Bloomberg, Apple has now prohibited developers from making and selling databases using iPhone owners' contacts.