Your video, "AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch

Today's major tech stories include AT&T clearing the last hurdle to take over Time Warner, Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch and Apple's new app store rules.
1:23 /
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. AT&amp;T has been cleared to take over Time Warner, with the US Justice Department losing its bid to block the deal. The $85 billion deal will see AT&amp;T take over Time Warner's media properties, including HBO and DC Entertainment. The merger has major implications for all the traditional communications and media companies as they fight to take home tectonics like Netflix and Amazon. The deal was expected to close on or before June 20. Fortnite is coming to Switch. Nintendo announced the news at its E3 press conference in LA on Tuesday bringing [UNKNOWN] biggest [UNKNOWN] phenomenon to the fastest selling console in US history But following the news, Sony confirmed it still won't let players on other consoles like the Switch play with those on PS4. And finally, developers will no longer be able to collect or share information about iPhone users' friends after Apple changed its app store rules. Previously, developers were able to ask users for access to their phone contacts to use for marketing. But according to Bloomberg, Apple has now prohibited developers from making and selling databases using iPhone owners' contacts. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger
AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger
2:33
The verdict is in. AT&T wins. Here's why you should care.
Play video
Video: This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
1:48
Police across the US have been using Electronic Storage Detection dogs to sniff out technology as evidence.
Play video
Video: Images of Pixel 3 XL might be out, Google Lens gets new app
Images of Pixel 3 XL might be out, Google Lens gets new app
5:58
The newest pictures online may tell us a lot about Google's upcoming phone. We might get wireless charging and we will likely not get...
Play video
Video: Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messages
Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messages
1:29
In today's biggest stories, Apple makes some changes to its app store guidelines that impact cryptocurrency apps. Meanwhile, a new...
Play video
Video: Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
1:07
Games, music and drones: These three gift ideas will be a sure win for Dad on his day.
Play video
Video: Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially dead
Microsoft at E3, Net neutrality officially dead
1:09
Today's major tech stories include Microsoft's announcement from E3, the end of net neutrality as we know it and poor working conditions...
Play video
Video: What you should know about 5G
What you should know about 5G
2:46
The next generation of mobile networks is coming sooner than you think. Here are the most important facts about the tech.
Play video
Video: Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft to buy Github
Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft to buy Github
1:13
This week's major tech headlines include all of the news from Apple's WWDC event, Microsoft's purchase of Github and Spotify's secret...
Play video