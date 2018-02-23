Your video, "Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power "
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power

Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
[MUSIC] If you're looking for a slick little laptop that you can carry around all day long with you, and have a battery that lasts that long plus have some power for some gaming, you'll wanna check out the ASUS ZenBook 13. This thousand-dollar laptop has a bright and accurate full HD 13.3-inch touchscreen, driven by a two-gig NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU. At just half an inch thick, Asus claims it is currently the world's thinnest laptop with discrete graphics. And at two and a half pounds, it's super light, so very easy to travel with. Combined with a quad Core 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a fast 256 gig SSD for storage This ZenBook can handle your day-to-day, even if that includes some more graphics intensive tasks or a little gaming. So what's not to like? While there aren't any real deal breakers here for me, there are a few things that are less than ideal. For example, despite looking really nice there's no keeping its mirror-like finish clear of fingerprints. The touchscreen is plenty responsive and pen enabled but the screen only goes back 135 degrees which is fine for a typical clamshell laptop but not ideal for writing or drawing on a screen. They keyboard is big and has a three level backlight but the key travel is shallow and they don't feel great so that might take some time to adjust to. The webcam is oddly low res and the USB-C port isn't Thunderbolt 3 and can't be used to power the system. So while battery life was very good at 10 hours and 45 minutes in our tests, and it charges fast too, you'll need this little power brick and an outlet to power it up. Also, it's limited to 8 gigs of onboard RAM, which is fine, but might feel limiting for the future. Regardless, it's performance is impressive for it's size, making it hard to pass up for the price, if you want a very travel friendly laptop for school or business. [MUSIC]

