Are iPhones really banned in China?

Apple may have hit a legal snag in China.
Qualcomm said this morning that a Chinese court has ordered a ban of iPhones in the country.
Apple says that iPhone remain available in the country and call this a desperate move by a company whose legal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world.
Lots of sniping between the two clearly no love loss here.
[LAUGH]
Keep in mind, they are stuck in this massive legal battle right now where Apple has refused to pay Qualcomm for certain intellectual property related to the modems that Apple used to use.
Now they no longer use them.
But this is sort of the latest in this Ongoing drama between these two tech titans.>> Right.
Yeah.
China's important to Apple, but it's not like, it's important, but it's not their biggest market.
It's not, but it increasingly
As think it will be down the line--
Is it like, the way that it works out, it's not the biggest market on the line, but it's growth that they're seeing?
Yeah, yeah.
The sure size and the brand appeal of Apple.
I think it's like one of the rare U.S. companies that's really been successful out there.
Yeah.
It would be a blow if they lost the right.
That said, I've covered a lot on these product bans.
Usually, what will happen is the other company.
Goes in and files an appeal, suspends the order, and then they kind of work it out in the courts so I guess that's what will happen.
Yeah, I was a little worried because Qualcom came out really aggressively this morning like, no phones will be sold here!
And then Apple said wait a minute, that's not necessarily the case.
Tech IndustryPhonesMobileQualcommApple
Up Next
EU clamps down on tech in 2018
1:11
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 can enable 4K portrait mode video
1:02
Here's what Google Lens can do with Snapdragon 855 and 5G
1:19
The bendable glass that’s shaping up to cover foldable phones
4:06
Hulu's next commercial break may be whenever you pause your binge
2:30
Qualcomm gives us a glimpse of our future in 5G
2:27
Ring creates a digital neighborhood watch with Neighbors app
1:34
Qualcomm, Verizon, Samsung are working to make 5G real. No,...
1:26
What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack