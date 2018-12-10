CNET News Video
From article: Apple faces ban on sale of older iPhones in China, Qualcomm says

Are iPhones really banned in China?

Transcript
Apple may have hit a legal snag in China. Qualcomm said this morning that a Chinese court has ordered a ban of iPhones in the country. Apple says that iPhone remain available in the country and call this a desperate move by a company whose legal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world. Lots of sniping between the two clearly no love loss here. [LAUGH] Keep in mind, they are stuck in this massive legal battle right now where Apple has refused to pay Qualcomm for certain intellectual property related to the modems that Apple used to use. Now they no longer use them. But this is sort of the latest in this Ongoing drama between these two tech titans.&gt;&gt; Right. Yeah. China's important to Apple, but it's not like, it's important, but it's not their biggest market. It's not, but it increasingly As think it will be down the line-- Is it like, the way that it works out, it's not the biggest market on the line, but it's growth that they're seeing? Yeah, yeah. The sure size and the brand appeal of Apple. I think it's like one of the rare U.S. companies that's really been successful out there. Yeah. It would be a blow if they lost the right. That said, I've covered a lot on these product bans. Usually, what will happen is the other company. Goes in and files an appeal, suspends the order, and then they kind of work it out in the courts so I guess that's what will happen. Yeah, I was a little worried because Qualcom came out really aggressively this morning like, no phones will be sold here! And then Apple said wait a minute, that's not necessarily the case.
Tech IndustryPhonesMobileQualcommApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Are iPhones really banned in China?

1:33

EU clamps down on tech in 2018

1:11

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 can enable 4K portrait mode video

1:02

Here's what Google Lens can do with Snapdragon 855 and 5G

1:19

The bendable glass that’s shaping up to cover foldable phones

4:06

Hulu's next commercial break may be whenever you pause your binge

2:30

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

We tested the Apple Watch EKG against a hospital EKG

4:28

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free

1:22

This smart oven cooks with the power of light

2:08

You can do better than this LG Smart Display

2:51

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

1:47

Sonos Amp is wireless streaming for grown-ups

2:05

Nanoleaf Canvas decorates your smart home in living color

2:38

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07