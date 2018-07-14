AR ads hit Facebook, Apple updates Macbook Pro

Tech Today
AR ads hit Facebook, Apple updates Macbook ProThis week's most important tech stories include AR ads coming to a Facebook news feed near you, Magic Leap's debut of the company's first-ever product and Apple surprise update to the Macbook Pro line of laptops.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Facebook is experimenting with augmented reality adds in the news feed, the initiative will let customers virtually try on items like sunglasses, furniture and more, and this is just a sliver of Facebook's retail business. The company's Instagram service is expanding it's shopping feature on Instagram stories. After nearly four years of development, Magic Leap is finally ready to lift the curtain on the company's secret AR project the Magic Leap One. The AR headset packs an NVIDIA Tegra. X2 inside and runs a 64 bit Linux based operating system. We don't know much about performance outside of a prerecorded demo. We will be able to try it out when it releases later this summer. Finally Apple updated the MacBook Pro in a surprise move. You won't find any major cosmetic changes to the laptop. But the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with touch bars have upgraded processors and new RAM options. The screens on these MacBook Pros have also been updated with Apple's true tone feature, which automatically adjusts the color temperature of the display to match the light around you.