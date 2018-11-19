Tech Today

Apple's Tim Cook on tech regulation, former Facebook exec speaks out on security

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple CEO Tim Cook says government regulation of Silicon Valley is now inevitable. In an interview on Axios on HBO on Sunday night, Cook said he was generally not a big fan of regulation but that we had to admit when the free market is not working. According to the Apple chief, it is now inevitable that they'll be some level of regulation of the take industry. Facebook's former chief of security Alex Stamos says the company did not attempt to lie about Russian activity on its platforms during the 2016. His comments follow a New York Times report last week saying Facebook execs ignored warning signs of Russian meddling. In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post on Saturday, Stamos said he was never told to examine Russian activity but that Facebook should have responded to threats much earlier. And, finally, retailers are gearing up for Black Friday this week with massive sales. Amazon added a [UNKNOWN] of deals on Sunday cutting prices on Echo, Fire and Kindle gear It's also offering deals on product bundles, like more than $100 off on the price of an Echo Show two pad. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
Tech IndustrySecurityAmazonFacebookApple

