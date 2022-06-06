Apple's Metal 3 Improves Gaming and Game Development 3:41 Watch Now

Apple's Metal 3 Improves Gaming and Game Development

Jun 6 2022 Services & Software

Speaker 1: We continue to improve metal. It's the software that powers hardware accelerated graphics on all our platforms. And now metal three brings new features that will unleash the full potential of apple Silicon for years to come gaming at maximum resolution and quality looks awesome. And to help game developers increase the performance of realistic and immersive graphics. We're introducing metal effects, upscaling, which enables developers to render rich visually complex scenes, even faster. [00:00:30] It works by rendering smaller, less compute, intensive frames, and then applies high quality S spatial, upscaling and temporal anti aliasing. And it's so cool. No man sky coming to Mac later this year will be one of the first games to use metal effects. Upscaling the frame rate increases, giving you that responsive feel, and it looks beautiful. Another area we're improving is game loading games, continue to push the boundaries and appear more realistic than ever before by using richer textures and more geometric detail, which can take a [00:01:00] while to load. Speaker 1: So metal three adds a new fast resource loading API that minimizes wait time by providing a more direct path from the storage to the unified memory system. So the Jeep, you can more quickly access high quality textures and buffers without waiting metal three and apple Silicon enable even more immersive visuals, faster performance and quicker loading. This really is a new day for gaming on the Mac, but don't take our word for it. Let's hear from the team that is created the acclaimed resident evil village. We [00:01:30] are so excited. It's coming to the Mac to tell you more. We are delighted to introduce ISU en San manager of Capcom's advanced technical research division Speaker 2: [00:02:00] Speed of.