Apple's gaming service? A major Bluetooth update

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. According to a developing report from Cheddar, Apple is working on a subscription service for games. The company supposedly began reaching out to game makers in the second half of last year, but word is that the entire program is in the very early stages. Google showed off compelling cloud based gaming last year with a version of Assassin's creed for it's Chrome browser but how Apple server would work is still unknown. Bluetooth latest specification update has some impressive technology. Bluetooth 5.1 can sense the direction of a signal and increase accuracy and useability. The new tech claims location accuracy can detect devices down to the centimeter. Of course, you'll have to wait for Bluetooth 5.1 devices to get made first to take advantage. [MUSIC] And finally, the highly anticipated first person shooter, Metro Exodus Will only be available on PC, on the Epic game store, a substantial blow to steam the ultra popular PC game market plays. Valve, the company behind Steam, calls the decision unfair to it's customers. Epic takes less of the commission on each game sold, compared to Steam. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
