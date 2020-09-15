Apple Watch's new Family Setup plan is for kids

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple Watch's new Family Setup plan is for kids.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

92 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1294 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Apple announces 8th-gen iPad

3:03

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces new watch faces

3:45

Motorola Razr: We got a peek at how the screen is tested

5:15

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

Benjilock and Vava 4K projector strive for retail traction

15:16

What political campaigns know about you

5:47

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

No iPhone 12, now what? Apple's September event preview

7:41

Slow internet? We've got tips to speed it up

1:33

2021 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S: EVs go head-to-head

3:48

Next stimulus checks: What to expect

3:03

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa's folding roof makes for a handsome beast

8:06

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than ever

4:43

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than ever

4:43

Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with the Duo

11:41

New Motorola Razr adds 5G, has a lower price

9:57

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23