Apple warns investors, Netflix begs people to be smart
Transcript
Tim Cook sent a letter to investors that said Apple's fiscal first quarter revenue would be weaker than previously expected.
Apple's original forecast was in the range of $89 to $93 billion.
The new forecast for revenue is $84 billion.
It is rare for Apple to offer a warning like this.
The last time this happened was more than 15 years ago.
Are you ready for the return of smart glasses?
Vuzixx has rated its blade smart glasses after introducing them back in January of 2018.
These smart glasses show one floating stream over the right lens.
Everything is controlled using a touchpad on the right arm of the glasses or head turns.
They cost about $1,000 and are aimed at more businesses than the general consumer.
In a Tweet Netflix is warning people not to hurt themselves with the Birdbox challenge.
The tweet is referring to a challenge inspired by a new Netflix horror film called Bird Box.
In the movie, people must wear blindfolds to protect themselves from danger.
The Bird Box Challenge is a social media trend where people post videos and photos of themselves doing activities while wearing blindfolds.
