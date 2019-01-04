Tech Today

Apple warns investors, Netflix begs people to be smart

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Tim Cook sent a letter to investors that said Apple's fiscal first quarter revenue would be weaker than previously expected. Apple's original forecast was in the range of $89 to $93 billion. The new forecast for revenue is $84 billion. It is rare for Apple to offer a warning like this. The last time this happened was more than 15 years ago. Are you ready for the return of smart glasses? Vuzixx has rated its blade smart glasses after introducing them back in January of 2018. These smart glasses show one floating stream over the right lens. Everything is controlled using a touchpad on the right arm of the glasses or head turns. They cost about $1,000 and are aimed at more businesses than the general consumer. In a Tweet Netflix is warning people not to hurt themselves with the Birdbox challenge. The tweet is referring to a challenge inspired by a new Netflix horror film called Bird Box. In the movie, people must wear blindfolds to protect themselves from danger. The Bird Box Challenge is a social media trend where people post videos and photos of themselves doing activities while wearing blindfolds. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryNetflixApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Self-driving hotel room comes to you like an Uber

3:02

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

1:07

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23