Apple Updates Privacy Controls in iOS 16 2:11 Watch Now

Apple Updates Privacy Controls in iOS 16

Jun 6 2022 Operating Systems

Speaker 1: Let's talk about privacy. We're always working hard to protect our users and their privacy with features like app privacy, report, mail, privacy protection, app tracking, transparency, privacy, nutrition, labels, and so many more. Another critically important area is protecting our users. Personal safety. One way we're doing that is by adding a new tool to help people quickly turn off others' access. For example, disabling location sharing. If they're escaping an abusive [00:00:30] relationship, it's called safety check to tell you about it. Here's Katie. Speaker 2: Many people share passwords and access to their devices with their partner. However, in abusive relationships, this can threaten personal safety and make it harder for victims to get help. We've been working closely with organizations that support victims of domestic and intimate partner violence. And the result of those conversations [00:01:00] is safety. Check a new section in settings where you can quickly review and reset the access. You've granted others. This lets people in abusive situations quickly revoke an abuser's access to their data and location. Enabling them to cut ties and get to safety. Safety check stops, sharing your location with others via fine. My and resets the system, privacy permissions for all apps. It also protects access to [00:01:30] your messages by helping you sign out of iCloud on all your other devices and restricts messages and FaceTime to the device in your hand, safety check also helps you manage who you've given access to, and you can audit which permissions you've granted. The certain apps we've received some really positive feedback on our approach, including from the national center for victims of crime, who said in times of crisis for many survivors, it's important to know who has their [00:02:00] information and location. Safety check helps give control back to survivors. This is important work, expanding the ways iOS helps you stay safe.