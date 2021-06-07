Apple updates multitasking for iPadOS 15

We also have a major update for another key part of the iPad OS experience, multitasking.
This year we've made it easier to discover easier to use an even more powerful, to give you a closer look, here's Shabaab.
Thanks Greg.
In iPad OS 15 there's a new control that appears at the top of Europe.
Tapping on it reveals the multitasking menu.
From here, I can take an app fullscreen or work with two apps at the same time by creating a split view or slide over.
I'll tap on the split view icon in the app slides to the edge of the screen, giving me quick access to my homescreen where I can select from any of my apps.
I've been working on a pod Cast, so I'll choose ferret.
And now I can work with ferrick and notes at the same time in split view.
It's also really easy to switch apps in split view.
If I want to replace fairy.
I can swipe down and notes moves aside letting me pick another app from the homescreen.
Let's select male This works exactly the same way to choose a new app for either side of the screen.
And we brought the same ease of multitasking to apps with multiple windows in touch and hold on this message to open it centered on my screen.
This allows me to read the entire email without leaving my current view and I have the same multitasking controls here too.
So I can easily move this into split view or slide over.
But I wanna save this email and come back to it later.
So I can just swipe down to minimize it into a new area we're calling the shelf.
The shelf gives me easy access to all open windows open app.
Let's go to Safari.
And you'll see that the shelf appears automatically when I switch What's your apps, I often have a lot of Safari windows open, many in split view paired with other apps.
And now I can just tap to quickly switch between them.
I can also add or remove windows right here from the shelf.
We've made the app switcher even more powerful.
I can now create a split view just by dragging one up over and So that's multitasking in iPad OS 15.
Now back to you, Greg.
Thanks, Shabaam.
These new multitasking features will help our users be more productive and do even more on their iPad.
Up Next
Apple reveals MacOS Monterey with Universal Control
4:20
Apple introduces security updates to Mail and Safari
4:24
Apple Maps gets a 3D makeover in iOS 15
2:46
Apple demos new Live Text for iOS 15
2:09
Apple debuts new FaceTime features for iOS 15
2:31
WWDC will be virtual again. Here's what to expect
6:34
iOS 14 hands-on preview: Trying out the developers' beta of...