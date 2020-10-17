Apple unveils 5G iPhones, PS5 UI revealed

This is CNET and hear the stories that matter this week.
Apple held its big event on Tuesday unveiling a brand new range of iPhones, all featuring five G. Starting the lineup is the iPhone 12 which features a 6.1 inch display, flat edge design and a new ceramic shield glass that Apple says has four times better drop performance.
Apple also released the smaller 5.4 inch iPhone 12 Mini with all the features of the larger one including five G, but in a smaller form factor.
Both phones will feature built in magsafe magnets for attaching accessories like cases and chargers.
The iPhone mini will start at $700 in the iPhone 12 will start at $800.
Both will be available on November 13.
In Black, White product red, green and blue.
YouTube expanded its policy surrounding bans on videos containing misinformation about COVID-19.
Previously, YouTube banned content about treatments and prevention that contradicted expert consensus from the who, and other local health officials.
Now, YouTube says the ban will include content offering false or deceptive information about a vaccine.
Company also said it's removed more than 200,000 videos containing misleading information since February.
And finally, Sony published a video showing off the PlayStation 5's user experience.
The PS5 has a new control centre, which has information laid out in cards.
Activity cards can give players information on how far along they are in a game objectives, and how long it could take to finish a level.
Sony also showed off the PS5s homescreen, which now includes an integrated store, meaning it's no longer a separate app.
Sony's new console will be available on November 12th.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Sony shows PS5's user experience, YouTube bans more hate content
1:48
YouTube bans more COVID-19 misinformation, Netflix ends free...
1:25
Apple reveals iPhone 12 lineup and new HomePod Mini speaker
1:54
Apple unveils iPhone 12 lineup and new HomePod Mini speaker
1:54
Amazon Prime Day in full swing as Apple shows off next iPhones
1:49
Twitter obscures Trump tweet, Soul to hit Disney Plus
1:41
Apple event Oct. 13, Facebook's election prep
1:34
Facebook spells out election guidelines, Google gives data to...
1:29
PlayStation 5 teardown, Google announces new security features
1:32
Apple event confirmed for Oct. 13, Facebook and Twitter block...