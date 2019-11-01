Apple TV Plus launches, Nintendo Switch Lite is a hit

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple TV Plus launches, Nintendo Switch Lite is a hit.

TECH SHOWS

68 episodes

68 episodes

834 episodes

892 episodes

319 episodes

1018 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

An app wanted to bring back Instagram's creepiest feature for stalking loved ones

7:04

HBO Max brings GoT-prequel House of the Dragon and Green Lantern show (The Daily Charge, 10/30/2019)

6:51

Everything Samsung announced at its Developer Conference

18:52

Google sees disappointing profit amid internal drama

1:08

Why Google could use Fitbit

2:24

AirPods Pro finally ditches Apple's one-size-fits-all approach (The Daily Charge, 10/29/2019)

8:08

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

This bamboo table hides a pair of wireless chargers

1:17

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: 5 things you should know about this 'Prius killer'

1:38

Ep. 1433: Where we take baby steps with Dr. Josh King

57:45

GameSpot's The Lobby: Mirrors Edge Catalyst Beta: Our verdicts

16:13

Google supersizes its marquee phone with the Nexus 6

1:32

Lenovo reinvents its flagship hybrid with the Yoga 3 Pro

1:56

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

5:26

This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds

2:05

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55