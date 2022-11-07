Apple TV 4K (2022) Review: An Excellent Streamer That's Still Too Expensive 3:31 Watch Now

Nov 7, 2022 Media Streamers

Speaker 1: Apple's got a new streaming box at a new lower price. The third generation Apple TV 4K starts at $129 packs a faster, a 15 bionic chip and an updated serial remote that swaps out the lightning connector for usbc. I've been using the new box for the past few days in spoiler for streaming content like Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max and New Apple tv. 4K does a pretty great job. In fact, it's one of the better streamers I've used. But in a world where Roku's, Amazon Fire TVs and Chromecast with Google TVs can be add for a fraction of the price, Is this new [00:00:30] box worth it? That answer is a bit more complicated. Speaker 1: As I said before, when it comes to all the basics you'd want in a streamer, the Apple TV 4K covers well all the bases. It is really fast when opening Apps has a simple and easy to use interface and supports a whole host of formats ranging from Doby Vision and HDR 10 plus for picture to Doby Atmos for audio. The box itself is also a bit smaller than last year's revision, but it still looks like a small black hockey [00:01:00] puck. Scrolling through lists, menus and app grids was easy. On the Siri remote, Apple's digital assistant, which in the latest TBOs 16.1 pops up from the bottom right corner so it's not to block what you're watching is decently helpful. It wasn't a hundred percent accurate in giving me what I wanted. Sometimes playing the soundtrack for Apple TV pluses severance instead of the show, but it still does a fine job. Speaker 1: It also works with smart home devices through Apple's home kit platform, so I was able to use it to control my Philips HU bulbs in my apartment. While I love that Apple upgraded the remote to include the increasingly [00:01:30] more common USBC connector instead of Lightning for charging, I do wish the company went a step further. Remotes get lost. Apple makes a great tracker with air tags. This seems like a perfect easy fit, especially when new rival remotes from Amazon and Roku, which by the way, cost much less than Apple's controller have this type of capability. Speaker 1: While that is a wishlist item, the biggest issue I have with the new Apple TV 4K is its price and value. With the A 15 bionic Apple's given the new box, a modern processor that is running the same type of chip that's in the iPhone [00:02:00] 13 line, as well as the iPhone 14 and 14 plus, in theory, this extra horsepower could be used for gaming. But as that's limited to the App store and Apple Arcade, I don't really recommend the Apple TV 4K for those. Looking for an experience that rivals the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation five Apple Arcade in particular is still a disappointment when it comes to Apple TV games and even bigger titles like NBA two K 23 Apple Arcade Edition still pale in comparison to what the hit basketball game is like on a console. Gameplay lacks [00:02:30] features and isn't as smooth and graphical aspects like the player's tattoos are missing details. It would be great if Apple opened the Apple TV to services like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass or Sony's PlayStation Plus. Like I said, if you want gaming on a tv, look at a console that can not only play those games, but likely has many of the major streaming apps you care about. Speaker 1: That middle ground is Apple's. Big problem capable streaming players are significantly cheaper and the Apple TV 4K is not good enough at other tasks like gaming to justify the premium. Even [00:03:00] at $129, which is for the 64 gigabyte model that lacks ethernet and support for the threat Smart Home standard. I think most people looking to stream movies and TV shows are better off getting a Roku streaming stick, 4K or Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max for a fraction of the price, and then putting that difference towards the ever rising prices of a streaming service. Now, if Apple lowers the Apple TV 4K price by just a little bit more, well then maybe the company will once again have a really compelling home theater product.