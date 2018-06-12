Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messages

Tech Today
Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messagesIn today's biggest stories, Apple makes some changes to its app store guidelines that impact cryptocurrency apps. Meanwhile, a new feature for Snapchat lets users get rid of messages they already sent.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple has made some changes to its App Store guidelines. Just making the rounds right now is that Apple will no longer allow apps that mine crypto-currency as an unrelated background process. The guidelines also say that apps facilitating initial coin offerings must originate from established banks or other approved financial institutions. These changes apply to all of Apple's platforms including macOS and iOS. This is the first time Apple has offered a clear stands on its policy on cryptocurrency apps. Snapchat introduced a new feature called Clear Chats. It allows users to delete any message sent to another person on Snapchat. The delete feature works for individual and group chats. To delete a message, long press on it. A dialogue window will appear, so you can confirm if you want to delete the item. Any other person on the chat will see that you've deleted something. Clear chats is rolling out globally in the next few weeks. At E3 Microsoft said it is working on a game streaming network Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer said this network would unlock console quality gaming on any device. So, when is this happening? Spencer did not give a date. In past, he did mention that the company would probably introduce a streaming service that does not need a console within the next three years. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app. Available for iOS and Android.