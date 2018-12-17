Tech Today

Apple sued over iPhone screen sizes, HQ Trivia founder dies

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. A lawsuit filed against Apple has accused the company of falsely advertising the screen sizes and pixel counts of the displays on the iPhone X XS and XS Max. The suit filed by two plaintiffs in the US district court of Northern California Claims Apple includes screen areas, such as corners and notches, but that the devices aren't all screen as the company claims. Apple has not commented on suit. [MUSIC] A new report prepared for the Senate on Russian meddling in the US election has shown just how far Russia went to sway voters through social media. A draft of the report obtained by the Washington Post shows Russians targeted different interest groups with messaging at key points in the election campaign. The report analyzes data provided by Facebook, Twitter and Google, and is set to be released later this week. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And finally the founder of HQ Trivia and Vine Colin Kroll has died at the age of 35. Kroll was part of the team that created Vine in 2012 which was later sold to Twitter and went on to develop HQ trivia. He was discovered by New York police department officers conducting a wellness check, according to a statement from the NYPD. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
