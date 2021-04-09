Apple may be facing shortages, Facebook testing labels on Pages
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Reports have swirled that Apple was going to introduce new iPads in March, but that never materialized.
A report by Nikkei Asia says that iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of display parts.
Meanwhile, new MacBooks may have also been delayed due to a chip shortage.
The report says that Apple is changing its order strategy to handle these obstacles.
Facebook is currently running a test in the US.
The social network is applying labels on pages to give people better context.
Facebook specifically mentioned the following labels public official fan page and satire page.
Those labels will show up on posts made by those pages.
clicking through will show further explanation as to why that page earned a particular label.
Despite announcing its exit from mobile phones, LG has promised to provide two to three years of software updates to premium LG smartphones.
This applies to the LG wing, the LG velvet as well as the G and V series.
LG plans to wind down at smartphone business by the end of July after years of losses.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com
