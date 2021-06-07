Apple made its smart home more entertaining at WWDC 2021
CNET Home
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Apple Smart Home actually got time on the main stage at WWDC, and we're gonna talk about all of the upgrades to Siri, and Homepod, and the Apple TV right now.
[MUSIC]
So Apple's Homekit is getting more useful both in terms of its utility and its entertainment option.
And we're gonna go through each of those things right now starting with entertainment and the Apple TV.
So some of the Apple TV upgrades feel like a better late than never situation such as you can launch content.
From your home pod with a voice command onto your Apple TV.
I kind of think that should have been a feature for a long time now still, it'll be nice to ask to watch a show on your smart speaker and have it pull up.
Also, you'll be able to use your home pod mini Eat as speakers for your Apple TV so you can set up a stereo pair make yourself a little surround sound setup, which is pretty cool.
The Apple TV is also getting better controls for smart home stuff so you'll be able to pull up the camera feed on your Apple TV as you've been able to Do for a while now.
But now you'll be able to see devices nearby the camera and can control them from the Apple TV which is kind of cool.
You'll be able to see multiple camera feeds at once on your Apple TV.
So bringing your entertainment and your smart home together in your entertainment system.
Feels convenient.
Next up, the walls of Apple's walled gardens Smart Home approach are coming down a little bit, not all the way but a little bit will take steps in the right direction.
We knew some of this was going to happen.
Apple announced that they were going to participate in the matter Smart Home protocol.
They're partnering with Google and with Amazon and other big Smart Home companies to come up with a unified communications protocol.
So basically, you'll be able to use your home pod to control nest thermostats and the like.
We knew this was gonna happen but Apple actually talked about it on their stage at WWDC, which is kind of cool and confirmed matter is gonna be a part of IOS 15 their next operating software.
Also, you'll be able to use third party devices to talk to Siri, Which is pretty cool.
In the video they showed a person talking to Siri on an eco B thermostat.
Apple said that they're still going to route those commands three nearby home pod.
So again, the walls of the garden aren't coming entirely down.
But it is still cool that you're getting that much more interoperability, which was one of the things that limited Apple's smartphone Was the limited number of devices, this should help to fix that.
Third, Apple is debuting a home app on the Apple Watch, so you'll be able to natively control your smart home devices on your watch.
Along with the announcement, Apple showed off home keys.
Basically you integrate homekit with a smart lock, and then you can just tap your watch or tap your phone to unlock your door, which is pretty cool and convenient, in addition to having that extra mobility of smart home controls.
Lastly, they're introducing package recognition to homekit cams, so those should be getting smarter and they're bringing voice recognition to Apple's smart speakers.
So you'll be able to compose text messages or launch personal playlists.
We've seen that stuff on the other smart speakers for a while now.
But again, better late than never like some of this other stuff.
And as a whole, a lot of these announcements are pretty exciting.
So integrating with Apple TV and really nice smart home controls on the TV Lowering the walls of that garden and making home kit play nice with your smart home as a whole.
I'm excited to see a lot of this stuff come to fruition.
Up Next
Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam
5:29
Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you
5:11
Smoky grilling delights with the Weber SmokeFire EX6
7:40
Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): Sleep sensing from a smart display
5:05
The Echo Show 10 battles the Nest Hub Max for the smart display...