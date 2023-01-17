Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2
Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2
5:50
Watch Now

Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2

Computing
Speaker 1: This Speaker 2: Is the New Mac Mini With M two, it's even more powerful and capable and it delivers even more value. Now here's Aaron to tell you more. Speaker 3: Mac Mini is the most affordable way to experience the Mac. And with M one, our users have been blown away by [00:00:30] the astonishing performance that delivers in such a compact design. Paired with the studio display and magic accessories, the mini becomes a mighty Mac desktop setup, and they also love its versatility with its compact design and phenomenal capabilities. It's used in so many places, in so many different ways from the home office to the studio to build farms and data centers. In fact, Mac Mini has never been more popular. [00:01:00] Today we're taking the amazing mini experience even further with M two. M two features a faster next generation CPU and gpu, much higher memory bandwidth, and a more powerful media engine for blazing performance. So you'll fly through everyday tasks between your favorite apps and these super productive and that mini with M two powers through even more demanding workflows. Workflows like image editing and [00:01:30] Photoshop are up to 50% faster than M one. With ProRes acceleration coming to the mini video editing and Final Cut Pro is over twice as fast. And the New Mac Mini is also great for gaming, running demanding titles like No Man Sky at even Faster frame rates. With this supercharged performance, the new mini with M two runs laps around the competition. In fact, it's up to five times faster than the best selling Windows [00:02:00] desktop. With all this performance, there's no better value than Mac Mini. Speaker 3: Next, we have more exciting news to tell you all about it. Here's Tim Speaker 1: M two. Brings even more performance and capabilities to our most popular systems. It advances every aspect of the chip while continuing our relentless focus on power efficient performance. Now it's time to debut the next chip in the [00:02:30] M two family. Introducing M two Pro M two Pro cranks up the performance of our ProSystems yet again to create our next generation pro silicon. We started with the supercharged building blocks of M two and scaled up its architecture to deliver the powerful M two PRO built. Using the second generation five nanometer process. M two PRO packs 40 billion transistors into a chip the size of [00:03:00] your fingertip and its unified memory architecture. A hallmark of apple silicon allows the entire chip to share its high capacity, high bandwidth memory system for incredibly fast and efficient access to data. M two PRO delivers 200 gigabytes per second of memory bandwidth twice what M two delivers and supports up to 32 gigabytes of memory. Speaker 1: It features a next generation 12 core CPU with eight high performance cores and four high [00:03:30] efficiency cores for up to 20% greater performance over M one Pro. It also has a next generation GPU with up to 19 cores delivering up to 30% more graphics performance, and the neural engine is getting a big boost, speeding up machine learning tasks like video and image processing by 40%. Finally, the powerful media engine of M two PRO rips through the most popular video codex dramatically [00:04:00] accelerating pro videod workflows while using very little power. So that's M two pro featuring a faster CPU and gpu, our next generation neural engine and our industry leading media engine, it scales up the M two architecture for incredibly powerful pro performance. And the first product to get this new chip is one you might not expect. Back to Aaron. Speaker 3: That's right. Today we're [00:04:30] introducing Mac Mini with M two Pro. With M two Pro mini users can now run high performance workflows that you wouldn't think were possible in such a compact design, it's up to 14 times faster than the fastest Intel-based Mac Mini. So prose can do things previously unheard of on. Many musicians can produce music with incredibly powerful plug-ins and effects. Without missing a beat, photographers can adjust huge megapixel [00:05:00] images in an instant. Creators can work seamlessly in Multicam with multiple camera formats, including ProRes video, and gamers can play titles like Resident Evil Village in console quality. In fact, gaming performance is up to a whopping 15 times faster than the fastest Intel based MAC Mini. It's phenomenal. So that's the New Mac Mini with M two and M two Pro with much faster performance and incredible [00:05:30] connectivity. There's never been a better time to experience Mac Mini. We gave the New Mac Mini to a team of creatives to see what they can do with it. So before I hand it back to John, let's see them in action.

