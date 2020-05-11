Apple looks to reopen, Facebook rolls out new design

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple looks to reopen, Facebook rolls out new design.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

90 episodes

CNET Top 5

853 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1184 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Top iPhone 12 rumors

5:49

Health care may never be the same. Mobile can help

28:44

Wearable EKG machine can tell if coronavirus is harming your heart

21:26

Microsoft shows off Xbox X Series X gameplay for Dirt 5

1:15

Microsoft debuts game footage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X

5:56

How COVID-19 immunity certificates might fail

17:27

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How to clean your laptop

3:49

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

WWDC going fully online, Xbox 20/20 starts this week

1:48

This is what it's like wearing Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator

6:19

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

You suck at sim racing, so what car games should you play instead?

5:31

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up

5:13

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable Bluetooth beasts

4:13

First Look: Motorola Edge and Edge Plus have all the 5G specs

12:05

iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button

12:32

Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

3:32

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36