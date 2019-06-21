Tech Today

Apple issues recall for some MacBook Pros, Google exits tablet business

Transcript
This is CNET and here's the stories that matters right now. Apple issued a recall on certain MacBook pro models because batteries may catch fire. The recall affects 15 inch MacBook pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The recall seems limited to the older generation of the MacBook Pro and not the recent models with the USB C or the touch bar. 13 inch MacBook Pros are not at risk according to Apple. [MUSIC] Google is leaving the tablet business. The company's senior VP of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, tweeted the following: "Google's hardware team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android &amp; Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all setments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu) On working with our partners on tablets for all segments. Reports say that Google is abandoning two tablets that were under development. The US Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra. The hearing is scheduled for July 16th and will also look Into data privacy consideration. At this time witnesses have not been disclosed. Earlier this week Facebook and and partners announced Libra in new payment system in this blockchain which will roll out next year. [MUSIC] Stay at the date with the latest by visiting C/net.com

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

50 episodes

Alphabet City

53 episodes

CNET Top 5

818 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

309 episodes

Tech Today

904 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

5G and your health

4:36

Pixar's Toy Story 4 brings new characters, cutting-edge animation

1:49

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

Amazon's drones and robots want to take over your deliveries

1:32

We landed on the moon with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

7:56

Aska wants to be your personal flying car

1:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Big changes coming to the 2020 iPhone

7:05

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

Lasers, sensors and robots, oh my: Some robot vacuums move and clean much better than others

3:43

Samsung's Galaxy Note is coming (all while we keep waiting for the Fold) (The 3:59, Ep. 574)

4:11

iOS 13 beta hints at USB-C iPhone in 2019

5:48

When you should buy a new car instead of repairing yours

9:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Test driving the new Hot Wheels ID smart cars

2:26

LG V50 is a big 5G phone with a big price

4:45

iPod Touch 2019 review: A device out of its time

5:39

Smart outdoor lighting: Ring vs. Philips Hue

2:38

Bose's new Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones live up to the hype, price

4:49

Bose Earbuds 500: These true wireless headphones are gunning for AirPods

2:37

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37

How to detect malicious apps on your Android phone

1:26

Tips and tricks for the OnePlus 7 Pro

2:03

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18