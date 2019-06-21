Apple issues recall for some MacBook Pros, Google exits tablet business
This is CNET and here's the stories that matters right now.
Apple issued a recall on certain MacBook pro models because batteries may catch fire.
The recall affects 15 inch MacBook pro sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
The recall seems limited to the older generation of the MacBook Pro and not the recent models with the USB C or the touch bar.
13 inch MacBook Pros are not at risk according to Apple.
Google is leaving the tablet business.
The company's senior VP of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, tweeted the following: "Google's hardware team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all setments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu) On working with our partners on tablets for all segments.
Reports say that Google is abandoning two tablets that were under development.
The US Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra.
The hearing is scheduled for July 16th and will also look Into data privacy consideration.
At this time witnesses have not been disclosed.
Earlier this week Facebook and and partners announced Libra in new payment system in this blockchain which will roll out next year.
