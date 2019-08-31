Apple iPhone 11 launches Sept. 10, Disney Plus in big demand
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Disney took the wraps of its streaming platform Disney Plus this week which officially launches November twelve.
The service will have hundreds of movies and thousands of TV shows including Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixel films and costs $7 a month.
But demand was so great for a special pre-order deal a three year subscription for $4 a month that the D23 website crashed for several hours on Tuesday.
Apple is set to lauch the iPhone 11 on September 10th.
The company sent out invites to its annual event subtitled By Innovation Only.
We expect to see three new iPhones in different sizes and potentially a new Apple Watch in different finishes.
But Apple isn't expected to change the design of the iPhone that much this year, instead revamping the internals with faster processes better cameras and updates to iOS.
And in other gadget releases, Fitbit announced a new version of its $200 smart watch, the Versa Two.
It comes with Amazon Alexa so you can speak commands into your watch and the ability to control Spotify playback from the screen.
But the most intriguing feature is a new coaching tool called Fitbit premium.
$10 a month, expect exercise programs and weight loss guides on this new tool.
