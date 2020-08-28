Apple iPad Pro 2020 vs. Microsoft Surface Book 3: Which is better for you
Living in an industry that's all about moving fast and breaking things.
The good old traditional laptop has proved remarkably resilient to change.
But the last few years I've seen interesting hybrid devices like your iPad Pro, the Surface Book Three, become increasingly viable alternative to clencher laptops like a MacBook Pro Or a Dallas beer.
Which one of these three is more likely to be the future of laptops, and more importantly, which one is better for you to buy right now?
So these devices have a bunch of different names, some call them hybrids, some call them transformers, some call them two ones, but basically the devices that are both laptops and tablets, and there are kind of two main ways that companies go about making them.
First you have devices like the iPad Pro, it's a standalone tablet and a really powerful and at that, and you can attach it to a case with a keyboard.
Now you got a laptop.
And Apple upped the ante really significantly in May with this the magic keyboard.
So until May, all the keyboards were just keyboards, but now you have a trackpad too.
So obviously even visually, it's less distinguishable from a laptop than ever before.
The iPad Pro plays this game exceptionally well, but it's definitely not the only one.
In fact, it was really Microsoft that helped popularize this type of machine.
With the Surface Pro line, which has been releasing every year since 2017.
Then you have your other type of hybrid, which takes a laptop and turns itself into a tablet.
So you have your laptop, you've got your screen over here, and then it rotates around the keyboard and then you light yourself a medium level tablet.
The Surface Book 3 does this differently You can detach the screen from the laptop base giving you a standalone tablet.
This feature is pretty sweet.
And right now you can only get it on a Surface Book.
Obviously these devices are really different.
It's really not an apples to apples comparison.
really more like a Apple to Microsoft comparison But yeah, fantastic jokes aside, these devices are quite different.
The iPad is more of a slick, ultra portable slate and Surface Book while still being like exceptionally designed.
It's really more of a powerhouse.
It's bigger and bulkier and that's evident just looking at the specs.
Almost all the configurations for the Surface Book Three have an Intel Core seven and a dedicated graphics card.
Whereas the iPad Pro has Apple's a 12 z chip, which is super good, but it's really more of a mobile processor than full blown laptop processor.
This may be even more evident in the price.
The 13.5 inch serviceable three starts at 1600 dollars.
Then he gets you an i5 processor and integrated graphics really if you're going to splurge this much, you want to spend two grand and that'll get you 16 gigabytes of RAM and iOS seven, and more importantly, Nvidia graphics.
Now compare that with iPad Pro The 11 inch starts at 799.
That's for 128 gigabytes of storage and all of them come with 6 gigabytes of RAM.
But then you want to add on 300 on top of that for the magic keyboard.
So we're talking about $1100 versus 1600, but really $2,000 but that's talking entry level.
What happens if you max the specs out well An iPad Pro 12.9 inch, one terabyte with selia and a magic cable it will cost you two grand.
Then you have your Surface Book Three for business, which has two terabytes of storage and an Nvidia Quadro graphics chip for really intense work that will cost you $3700.
So you don't need to tell me in the comments.
I know they're different.
So what are we comparing this to?
Well, one of the major marketing points of both, is that they're not traditional computers.
This is especially true of Apple, if you go on its website on the iPad Pro section you'll, see Apple tells you, your next computer is not a computer.
So how do these not computers fair?
Both of these computers are awesome in their own way.
But they also make compromises in their own way.
Which one is better?
is really more of a question of which is better for you.
Historically, I've had two main consumption devices, good for watching Netflix, reading books, etc.
Just because the iPad Pro has ponents name doesn't really change that.
Yes, peripherals and accessories make this more like a laptop.
But whether iPad Pro shines like really, really shines is still in viewing content rather than making content.
It's not that the iPad Pro can only do these things So the iPad Pro does these things exceptionally well.
For me personally, a lot of what I do on a laptop ish device is read and watch stuff.
And I would rather do both of those things on the iPad Pro over the Surface Book Three and there are three main reasons for that.
First is the size of the tablet itself.
At 13.5 inches the Surface Book is a bit unwieldy.
It's a bit clumsy to find the right position to be able to read or even watch something for a long period of time.
You do get a bit of that problem with the 12.9 inch iPad, but you get a whole lot more of that problem with a 15 inch Surface Book.
Second is the display itself.
I'm a really big fan of the Surface Book Three screen.
It's 3000 by 2000, which is a three to two ratio which is awesome.
And it's sharp and crisp and I love that, but I love the iPad Pro screen just a bit more.
It's a blast.
Data and as a result, the causes are richer.
The third reason is the speakers.
So this isn't really a pro with the iPad Pro as much as it is a con with the Surface Book Three, although the iPad does have very good speakers.
The Surface Book three speakers are just way too soft, they sound decent, there's not a problem with the quality.
It's just that they're really, really soft.
Not only are the speakers in the iPad Pro, much louder.
Speakers in my iPhone are also louder.
So there you have it.
Now I don't know.>>Another reason why I generally found the iPad to be a bit more satisfying to use than the Surface Book.
Is the fact that the iPad has a dedicated operating system.
So last year, Apple unveiled iPad OS a dedicated operating system for the iPad.
It's not quite there yet, there's still some things that need to be improved on and some potential that's yet to be realised.
But it's still better than Windows 10 for tablets So, Windows 10 is great for the Surface Book when you use it as laptop but when it's in tablet mode.
It's not quite as fluid as smooth.
A lot of that has to do with the App Store.
So by now if the App Store and the Google Play Store, they're kind of not terribly exciting, but it's definitely a case of you don't know what you got until it's gone because the Microsoft Store pales in comparison.
The Microsoft Store does have some Central's like Facebook, Instagram and so on.
And it's also got a lot of Microsoft's own apps like Skype and of course, office 365.
But outside of that it hasn't gotten really anything else.
Now obviously, when you're using the Surface Book as a laptop, that's not really a problem at all because windows 10 is an excellent operating system for laptops, desktops, computers, it just means that as a tablet Things are a little bit more clumsy, more awkward and take a few more steps than they otherwise should.
It's not a deal breaker.
It's simply that as a tablet, it can't compare to the iPad Pro.
But once we start talking about productivity, that's where things shift into the Surface Book threes favor.
So iPad OS was great to use.
And suddenly accessories like the magic keyboard let you get more productivity out of your iPad.
really when it comes to workflow, it can't really compare to a fully fledged windows 10 device like the Surface Book Three.
So a key reason for that is that a lot of the apps you'll find on the iPad are not a fully fledged versions you find on a desktop, Windows or even Mac.
So for instance, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe, famously and too much hype brought Photoshop to iPad last year.
And though it has a lot of the functionality, it doesn't have all of the functionality, which means that if you're a pro, you'll need a laptop to work with the iPad and the iPad can't really replace a laptop.
I'm not an artist, but I did have personal experience with this with a Google Docs.
So Google Docs is good enough for me to use on the iPads 90% of my job, however, The iPad app version of Google Docs doesn't let you see comments left by your editor, which in my case are a lot cuz I'm terrible, and right at the same time.
So when I was amending suggestions, I had to see the suggestions in read mode and the fix them in write mode.
Again, that only comes up with like 10% of my workflow, but it's important enough for me to just switch to a laptop.
The iPad Pro does a lot of productivity stuff really well.
If you're an office worker or a creative, there's a good chance you can do a lot or even most of your job on an iPad Pro.
But at the moment, you probably can't do all of your job on an iPad Pro.
So that brings us to graphical power, this Surface Book is actually rather unusual, it's a 13 inch laptop, 13.5 inch laptop.
With a dedicated graphics card, it's got an NVIDIA GTX 1650 max q card.
Which is really like I said unusual for a 13 inch laptop.
That means on this you can do a lot more than your average 13 inch laptop and certainly your average tablet, namely video editing and gaming.
So that graphical power really benefit two groups of people.
Firstly, obviously gamers.
The Surface Book Three will let you play most mainstream games automate some games, but you will need to turn the settings down on a few but that's still pretty good for a laptop with the size You'll also be able to do some live video editing.
I'm gonna stop there for just a moment and say that a lot of the pros I just listed don't really apply to the 15 inch in the same way because while the 13 inch is overpowered compared to its 13 inch competitors, the 15 inches is a little bit underpowered.
But you can read seen as four of you on that same wall.
Now it's not that the iPad is underpowered and in fact, the CPU of the iPad benchmarked similarly to the CPU in the Surface Book Three which is crazy.
And a lot of that is because Microsoft used lower wattage processor because it lives in the screen and not the laptop base.
But either way, the iPad is certainly not an underpowered device.
System is differently power wise to the Surface Book Three, and it should be because the Surface Book Three is anywhere from 1000 to 1500 dollars more expensive than the iPad Pro.
But there is one hardware spec that could end up being a big deal for Apple, which the Microsoft Surface Book currently doesn't have.
And that's a are the 2020 iPad Pro in addition to two rear cameras Also has a LIDAR sensor, which is essentially a depth sensor, which helps with AR apps.
So Apple's been investing really heavily in AR right now it's not that big of a deal.
No apps have really broken through and become wildly useful.
But you know, who knows, I'm in a bind right now because I really like both of these products.
Surface Book is powerful.
It has one of the best cables I've ever used and it's detachable screen is big and beautiful.
However, the iPad Pro has a screen that's even better.
And it's about that.
It just works feeling that comes with Apple's best products.
The iPad Pro is actually maybe my favourite device out there but at the same time it's hard to recommend as a laptop replacement I'm really more excited of these two about the future of the iPad and iPad OS.
And if you're looking for a complement to your laptop and workflow, this is about as good as it gets, I love this device.
But if you're talking about one device, if you had to choose one, I would go with service book So which one of these excites you more?
A more interested in the ultra portable iPad or the desktop replacement service for three.
Can you hear your thoughts?
Let us know in the comments below.
I'll see you next time.
