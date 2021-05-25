Apple iOS 14.6 updates podcasts, Netflix conjures Geeked Week

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple released its latest operating system update, iOS 14.6. And with it includes new Apple podcasts subscriptions, meaning podcasts on Apple can now start charging subscriptions for things like bonus content or add free episodes. The update also includes new ways to manage your podcasts. New ways to find lost are TAG trackers and for anyone with an Apple credit card, there's now the option to share an apple card with up to five people in your family for making purchases. Meanwhile, Apple also announced its annual developers conference kicks off monday June 7th with a keynote presentation, At 10:00 AM Pacific 1:00 PM Eastern time. And similar to last year, this will be completely online. The keynote is when apple typically shows off big changes coming to software, but it's not the only event going on that day. Netflix is running an event to showcase upcoming scifi fantasy and superhero movies and shows. It's called Geek Week, where we shall learn more about the next seasons of The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy and the upcoming Resident Evil shows. There's also teasers for a live action Cowboy Bebop, the Sandman, and an upcoming he-man show. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

