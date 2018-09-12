CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Apple introduces the iPhone XS"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Event
Apple introduces the iPhone XS
Apple's iPhone XS includes a new Super Retina display, improved audio and enhanced water resistance.
2:30
/
September 12, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple introduces the iPhone XS.
Coming up next
NBA's Steve Nash and iPhone could help your jump shot
Elder Scrolls: Blades hits the new iPhone
Apple unveils super-size iPhone XS Max
iPhone XS gets upgraded camera
Apple Watch 4 gets larger screens, new watch faces
Apple Watch 4 knows if you fall
Apple spoofs Mission: Impossible with opening Apple event video
Here are Apple's best MacOS Mojave features
Apple WWDC in 10 observations: CNET editors react
Apple's ARKit 2 goes multiplayer on iOS 12
Latest
Phones videos
Apple unveils super-size iPhone XS Max
2:55
September 12, 2018
Apple's newest big-screen iPhone sports a 6.5-inch OLED screen.
Play video
Sell your old iPhone for the most money
2:32
September 11, 2018
The best ways to sell or trade-in an iPhone to earn some easy money.
Play video
Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X camera showdown
5:21
September 5, 2018
Both phones have dual rear cameras, portrait modes and cost $999.
Play video
The top 5 phones with the longest battery life (2018 edition)
3:25
September 3, 2018
Who doesn't want a phone that lasts all day?
Play video
Sony's Xperia XZ3 packs enough muscle to scare the Galaxy S9
1:10
August 30, 2018
We go hands-on with Sony's latest powerhouse super phone.
Play video
ZTE Axon Pro 9 features onscreen notch, no headphone jack
2:02
August 30, 2018
After a controversial year with the US government over violating trade sanctions, the Chinese phone maker launches its flagship phone...
Play video
Fortnite Galaxy Skin: First Look and gameplay
4:44
August 31, 2018
The Samsung-exclusive Fornite skin is available now but only if you get a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4.
Play video
Fortnite on Android: How to download it safely
2:11
August 28, 2018
After a long wait, Epic Games is bringing Fortnite to Android phones. Here's how to get the beta on your device.
Play video