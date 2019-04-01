[MUSIC]
This is the 27 inch Apple iMac.
You probably recognized as it is essentially the same system as it wasn't in 2017 and in 2015 and in 2014.
Just is this is exactly the same thing I said it about at last time.
The components have changed.
It has 2019 versions of the Intel Core processors, with their updated chipsets.
As well as an option for the latest versions of AMD's bigger architecture Radeon graphics.
And the high-end model we tested, with the i9-9900K mega 48 graphics and so on, costs $1,500 less than the entry iMac Pro and delivers really good performance for video and photo editing.
It stays quiet and cool, too.
Hot air vents out the back, but the metal doesn't heat up uncomfortably.
This time, though, there aren't even small visible changes.
It's the same system that you've seen an infinite number of times over the years.
It still incorporates the color accurate 5K panel with the P3 color gamut that matches Apple's iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro screens.
Basil's continually updated though, and the fact that you can't lift it up, you can only tilt it is a continuing source of frustration and they still dislike the connection placements on the back as well as the SD card slot that can't handle modern SD cards.
But you can still ruin the clean lines of the iMac that Apple's so proud of by hanging hubs of those connectors that you can actually reach.
