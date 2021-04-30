Apple has a stellar quarter, Google to make Assistant smarter
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple released its latest financial report profits more than doubled and revenue jumped to 53% compared to the same time last year, Mac computers managed to have their best sales quarter ever during Apple's second fiscal quarter.
Don't worry about the iPhone.
It's still doing fine.
iPhone sales increased 65% Google announced a new feature coming to assistant.
Soon you will be able to tell assistant How to Pronounce unique names.
You'll be able to hear the default pronunciation.
Record your own version or spell out how the name sounds.
Assistant will then take your input and use it when speaking their name.
Google says it will not keep a recording of your voice.
Netflix wants to help you find something to watch.
It has introduced a new shuffle feature called play something.
When you hit that option, Netflix will choose something for you based on what you've watched before.
Once that suggestion is up and running, you'll see an explanation on why it was chosen for you.
If you want to switch it up, you'll see an option to play something else on the right side.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com
