Apple event on April 20, Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple has announced its next big virtual event for Tuesday, April 20. The company sent out invites on Tuesday showing a squiggly Apple logo with the headline spring loaded. Apple is expected to show off new iPads with upgraded screens and possibly the long rumored air tags trackers. You can watch the live stream from 10am pacific time on apple.com and get all the big news on CNET. Microsoft announced the surface laptop for on Tuesday. The new addition to the surface family comes with a choice between the 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD ryzen Mobile processor. Ces orders shipped April 15, starting at 999 for the 13.5 inch model and 1299 for the 15 inch. Microsoft also announced a range of new accessories including new headphones and the Microsoft modern webcam and USB C speaker for home office users. And finally, The US health officials have recommended a pause in the rollout of Johnson and Johnson's COVID vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots. According to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, all the women were aged between 18 and 48 and develop symptoms within two weeks of getting the shot. The agencies said the cases were extremely rare but further investigation was required. Nearly 7 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered across the US. Though the White House said this pause would not have a significant impact on the country's vaccine rollout. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

