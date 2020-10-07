Apple event confirmed for Oct. 13, Facebook and Twitter block Trump posts

Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple event confirmed for Oct. 13, Facebook and Twitter block Trump posts.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

93 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

345 episodes

Tech Today

1313 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Are you still doing ordinary screen-share?

13:03

Z Fold 2 or Surface Duo? Comparing foldable phones

17:28

Google's newest lineup

7:43

Google unveils Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

7:13

Everything just announced at Google's Pixel 5 event

8:16

Nest Audio is Google's new smart speaker

1:32

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Xiaomi debuts the Mi Watch

9:39

Google unveils Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

7:13

What's new to stream for October 2020

4:26

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Amazon introduces palm paying, Apple/Epic battle set for July 2021 trial

1:34

Car specs explained so you can understand a car before you buy it

16:22

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Nest Audio review: Google's new $100 smart speaker

3:55

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the midrange phone to beat

3:20

How the Apple Watch can be your kid's phone with Family Setup

7:55

Here's how Mario Kart Live Home Circuit will work

5:35

Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's new low-cost, high-gloss PC

4:40

Fitbit Sense: A puzzle of data from your wrist

12:27

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37