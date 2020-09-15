Apple debuts Apple One subscription service

Transcript
[MUSIC] Apple fitness plus joins our collection of world-class subscription services that enrich our customers' lives. These are services that so many of us and our families use every single day, and we want to make it easy for everyone to discover and enjoy them. So today I'm excited to introduce. Apple one. Apple one gives you and your family all the services you love in one simple plan. It starts with iCloud, the essential service that safely stores your personal photos, videos and files so you can access them from anywhere. Apple Music for you can stream 70 million songs from all your favorite artists. Apple TV plus with Apple original series and films, which have been nominated for 18 Emmys in just the first year. Apple Arcade with over 100 incredibly fun games you can play anytime, anywhere. Apple One also includes Apple news clashes with leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines. And of course, Apple fitness plus with this immersive studio workouts powered by Apple Watch. Apple one makes it easy to get all these services and find the one plan that's right for you. Starting with the individual plan, which offers the best of entertainment, including Apple Music, Apple TV plus Apple arcade plus 50 gigabytes of iCloud. The family plan lets you share all these services with up to five members of your family plus 200 gigabytes of iCloud. And in countries where available there's premiere, which adds Apple news plus Apple fitness plus and a massive two terabytes of iCloud. It's everything for the entire family for one incredible price. Apple one will be available this fall and it includes 30 days free, so you can try any of the services you don't already have. That's Apple one,

