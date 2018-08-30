Your video, "Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12"
Loading video...

The Apple Core

Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12

What Apple's invites tell us about the next iPhone event and what we're expecting.
5:49 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12.

