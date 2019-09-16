Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Where Cards Fall

[MUSIC]
So our game takes place over ten years.
We're focusing on a character who is looking back over their memories.
And we take you from your senior high school, up to college and beyond.
My name is Sam Rosenthal.
I'm the founder and creative director of the Game Bands.
And we're the studio that is making Where Cards Fall.
It is a slice of life puzzle game.
Rebuild houses of cards to bring formative memories to life.
So our game is a really long history, but originally it was a student project at USC.
And my very first spark of inspiration for it came when I was listening to radio heads, House of Cards in my freshman dorm room.
And I thought that the metaphor is just so beautiful and interesting.
And I kept thinking of all these houses of cards with fragile lives unfolding inside them.
So I kind of really became obsessed with that idea and made tons and tons of prototypes around it all throughout my time in college are very different from where this game ended up.
But that was how at the very least as long as
What we're doing with Where Cards Falls, we're telling a very personal coming of age story through a series of interactions that really could only work on Apple's devices.
We're trying to use a small set of mechanics I could tell the story so, rather than kind of going through dialogue trees or through just environmental storytelling like we're using just these little puzzle mechanics as a way of expressing what it feels like to go back and unearth your most formative memories.>> Baba mumu [UNKNOWN] Apple arcane enables us to really accomplish what our goal is as a game studio, which is to broaden the audience for video games.
And we started the game then not just to make where cards fall, but to try to make games that would surprise and delight people that are maybe people that love video games but also people that are Aren't naturally drawn to them too, and the only way that we can do that is if we develop them for the devices that everybody already has, and just reach a whole new audience that maybe never would've seen them before.
Pretty challenging, but again, the interactions are very, very accessible but the puzzles themselves get pretty challenging.
So I think that there are a lot of kids are super smart but I imagine can have teens and offer the folks that are gonna probably gravitate towards the game.
The most.
So anybody that has experienced the types of things that our characters experience in the game whether they're in the middle of experiencing it right now, they're in high school or college or they're already gone through it and just like our main character or looking back
I think it's something that people are going to find very relatable, and it's just very universally applicable.
So my number one hint for finding where cards fall is if you are stuck in a puzzle, stop playing.
It's a really weird thing to say as a game designer.
But I can't tell you the amount of times I've been completely stumped on a problem, went to bed.
Try it again the next day and solve it instantly, like sometimes your mind just needs to centre on things.
I'm enormously proud of all of the work that this team has done at work hurts ball.
I think this is a crazy ambitious game and like it strikes me every single time I look at it, how much thought and detail and exploration has gone into making it.
What it is today?
No, this is a game where every little piece of it contributes to the magic trappings into the narrative in some way.
We didn't allow ourselves to insert anything into the game just for the purpose of fun like cool game I'd had to make sense of the story it had to contribute, and we've put so much time and effort into To really making that shine, so I think I hope that players really appreciate how how elegant I think it feels.
