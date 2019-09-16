Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Shinsekai Into the Depths
Transcript
Shinsekai into the depths is an action exploration game with elements of reversal and adventure.
And this is a game for everyone.
[SOUND]
My name is Peter Fabiano.
I am a producer on Shinsekai into the depths, [SOUND] so the world above is completely covered in it.
You as the player are forced to search the ocean below.
It really is about exploration and trying to discover what has happened to humanity.
And discover a little bit about yourself as well.
it's interesting because our director, the game director is also the art director of the game.
And the game was inspired by children's picture books.
And had elements of the aesthetic of little plastic models, that are quite popular in Japan.
[SOUND] My advice for players is, don't just approach this, as a simple action game.
Though there are elements of action, we want you to be really thoughtful, and careful, as you play the game.
Because there are a lot of things to discover.
[SOUND] So take your time, you'll notice that you're traveling through an aquatic world and it has elements of aquatic sci fi.
So you'll notice the fauna, the creatures, just the whole sense of being underwater.
As you go deeper into this world, there's so much that becomes more apparent.
And the world is what you make of it.
You're gonna need to get to certain areas in order to advance, there are areas that you need to unlock.
We're very happy with what we put together.
We did some really interesting stuff with music, and sound effects, and sound design We definitely want people to wear headphones, so they can get the full experience, of they'll be more immersed in the world, because they'll have the music and the sound effects.
They'll hear it in stereo sound.
One of the things we did simply was to take recorded music or audio, and then play it through speakers that are actually submerged in water, and then we.
Re-recorded again.
So we were able to play with that muffled kind of audio that being under water has.
We've always tried to achieve console quality, and it doesn't really matter the platform.
So for us, it was just.
[MUSIC]
Really working together to make something for Apple Arcade.
And the interesting thing about it is that it's across all platforms.
So we are looking at having something on not only just iPhone, but you also can play it on TBOS, or you can also play it on MacOS, which makes it something that you can pick up and play anywhere you are.
Apple's always been know for their.
High end, high quality content their attention to detail is always there.
And we thought that with our attention to detail quality and consul experience as well as game play experience, it was a good brand.
[SOUND] The goal of the game is Of course, as with any game to reach the final destination, but it's not simply that it's more about trying to figure out how you need to traverse move forward to get to where you need to go.
And then kind of coming to terms with what that means when you reach the end point.
I don't want to give away any secrets because the ending is pretty interesting.
But yeah we'll leave it to the players to figure that out.
We just hope they'll walk away with a new perspective and looking at things.
And enjoy the world overall.
And I think there's always something new to discover.
[MUSIC]
