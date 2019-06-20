Apple and Best Buy cut a repair deal, YouTube looks to protect kids
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Apple announced a new deal with Best Buy.
If you need service or repair for Apple products, you have more options outside of the Apple store.
Apple says that, quote, Best Buy's Geek Squad has nearly.
7,600 Newly Apple-certified technicians ready to make same-day iPhone repairs, or to service other Apple products, end quote.
Best Buy has nearly 1,000 stores in the US.
YouTube is looking at significant changes according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal It says that YouTube executives are talking about moving all children's content to YouTube Kids.
This would be done to protect children from seeing inappropriate content.
Internally, some are seeking to turn off the autoplay feature for children.
Meaning that videos would not automatically run after one is finished.
University of Washington researchers have come up with a proof of concepts too, that would allow smart Smart speakers or phones to detect cardiac arrest based on sound.
Using 911 recordings, the researchers analyzed a type of breathing, called agonal breathing, associated with certain instances of cardiac arrest.
In their testing, the researchers ran their tool on the The Amazon Echo and the Apple Iphone, this tool was capable of detecting [UNKNOWN] breathing, 97% of time at up to 20 feet away.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com
