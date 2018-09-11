Your video, "Apple analyst on Wednesday's announcements, teens prefer texting to talking"
Apple analyst on Wednesday's announcements, teens prefer texting to talking

Today's major tech stories include a set of predictions from a highly regarded Apple analyst, Black Ops 4's challenge to Fortnite and a new study showing that teens prefer texting to talking in real life.
This is CNet and here the stories that matter right now. The key Apple analyst has provided a slew of predictions on the iPad Pro Apple watchh and of course, new iPhones and Mac Rumors has summarize the notes, set to be made official on September 12. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes a 6.1-inch iPhone, the cheapest of the new three models could be delayed Also new iPad pros will have face ID support, use USC-B connections. The note also says Apple series four watch could have EKG support, ceramic backs and smaller bezels. You can check out all the predictions at CNET. Call of Duty Black OPS 4 is challenging Fortnite's Battle Royale mode and a beta for the game is live now. Dropping players into a map with 80 other people, Black Ops IV looks to offer a more tactical experience for vehicles like ATVs and helicopters. The beta is live on PS4 now and will hit Xbox and DC later, the full game releases on October 12th. And finally a new study from Common Sense Media says that 35% of teens prefer texting over all other forms of communication with friends and that's including face to face speech. This is the opposite of the same study back in 2012. Social media continues to dominate screen time as a Pew study shows teens are ditching Facebook for other platforms, like Instagram and YouTube. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the Cnet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

