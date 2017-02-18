Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple's AirPods vs. Bragi's The Headphone: Prizefight
Two completely wireless earbuds go head-to-head. It's Apple's AirPods versus Bragi's The Headphone. Who brings the best tech to the table.
[MUSIC] What's up Prize Fighters. I'm Brian [UNKNOWN] in wireless ear buds are now a thing. So working on a two bad boys inside the ring. It's a Prize Fight punch out between Apple $169 airpods and Bragi [INAUDIBLE] 149 The Headphones. Like, they're actually called, The Headphones. So let's get it on. Round 1 is Design. [MUSIC] Apple's design is hit or miss depending on your taste. Now I won't bash on them anymore than I have, and they aren't that bad, but let's just say they won't win any best design awards Any time soon. Now the biggest miss, the air pods are only one size, they either fit or they don't. That instantly eliminates people with a preexisting genetic condition called large ear holes. Now the [UNKNOWN] headphones just look better. They bring a more natural and subtle design, and surprise, they look like wireless ear buds They also come with three different sizing tips so you'll have options to get that perfect fit. This one's a no brainer, Bragi takes round one, next round is bluetooth syncing. [MUSIC] The Bragi headphones sync pretty easily. Hold down a button, go into your settings and you're paired. Turn them on and they'll sync and I had no problems at all, it's really what you expect from bluetooth devices. But this is where Apple shines with syncing that is second to none with their W1 chip technology. No setting needed, just open up the case and you can pair them, and whenever you open the case in the future, it instantly pairs without you having to press a single button. I'm not gonna lie, I'll back up Apple when they say it's like magic. And we've never seen better Bluetooth syncing from anyone ever. Apple takes round two, next up is features. [MUSIC] Apple's Airpods giveth and taketh away with the most stripped down headphones you'll find. It's synching is the best. That's no doubt. But when you take out the headphones, the music stops, pop it back in and music plays. Now, ear pods controls are severely limited. You have the option to either tap one of your ear pods to prompt Siri or pause and play music in the settings. But it's one or the other, you can't have both functions at the same time. Everything else you do will have to be done on your phone from adjusting the volume to changing tracks, you'll get used to this because you have to, but it's just not convenient to have to go to your phone all the time. Now, the [INAUDIBLE] headphones bring everything you can think of on their ear buds thanks to physical button On the right earbud. You can change the volume from the earbuds. You can change tracks back and forth. Your music will pause and play when you take them in and out of your ears. You can prompt the voice assistant for multiple phones. And it even has an ambient sound feature called audio transparency that'll let you listen to the outside world while still hearing the music in your headphones. That's an interesting add-on, but at the same time you could also just turn the volume down. I get what they're doing, but I just didn't really use it that much. Now the one drawback about all this functionality is that you have to put so much pressure on your ear when you're pushing on the buttons and holding them down for three seconds. I'll tell you right now, it's really uncomfortable and at times can hurt. Any wireless ear buds just need to have touch services controls if I even want to consider them but Bragi's premium Dash ear buds do if you're willing to take the next leap up and spend $249. Okay, on to the cases. The Airpods case also acts as a charging case. The Airpods get roughly five hours on their own but the charging case gives you a full 24 hours of juice. Bragi's headphones give you about 6 hours of life, but the case, yeah it has to be plugged into USB to charge them if run out, there is no backup power at all when you're on the go. Both sides have their pluses and minuses, but Bragi takes round three with significantly more functionality built into the ear buds, even if it hurts The final round that decides it all is quality. [MUSIC] What matters when it comes to comparing headphones? The sound, and I'm here to tell you, that the Airpods absolutely blow the Bragis out of the water with superior sound quality across the board. The Airpods don't sound significantly better than the wired Apple ear buds, but compared to the Bragis, it's not even close. Now the Bragis sounded more hollow with higher trebles. And for ear buds the sound quality was average at best, air pods just have a much fuller sound. When I made several calls with different people they used many words to describe the Bragi sound quality, but none of them were good. Can you hear me okay? How does it sound? [MUSIC] So so, okay. It didn't sound nearly as clear, and it was instantly noticeable for people on the other line. Now the AirPods were just as good as someone holding up a phone right up to their mouth, and everyone said they sounded great. The proof is in the pudding, and the AirPods just sound better all around Taking round four. So let's break this down. The Airpods and Bragi both took two rounds each, but when you look at all the aspects of these ear buds, the sound quality and Bluetooth syncing, just can't be ignored. And I'm calling it right now, the Airpods are your prize fight winner. [SOUND] I'm Brian Song. thanks for watching and we'll catch you guys next time for another prize fight. [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] [NOISE]