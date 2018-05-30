Apple adds new features to HomePod, Imgur pivots to video

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Apple officially launched AirPlay 2 with a mobile software update adding multiroom audio and stereo sound to the HomePod smart speaker. These features were promised back at WWDC 2017. Multiroom play is self-explanatory. But stereo sound requires two home pods sitting next to each other. But keep in mind a home pod speaker goes for $349. According to tech crunch imaging GIF hosting giant Imgur is opening its doors to video which it hopes will lead the site to being profitable which it expects to be later this year. 250 million users visit and upload to the mega-popular hosting service each month. And finally Intellivision Entertainment has announced that it's unveiling a new console on October 1st. The standard Intellivision was released back in 1979 by Mattel. According to the company, the new console will be a quote new concept, design, and approach to gaming. [MUSIC]