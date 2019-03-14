Anil's Star Trek-themed home theater

Hello, and welcome to my Star Trek themed home theater, and I got the idea of doing a Star Trek themed after going to the 50th Anniversary Star Trek convention in New York.
Jacob Javits Center.
So I decided to do the Star Trek Next Generation and the old Star Trek theme.
So as you go down into the basement, I wanted to get the feeling like you are going into the starship from The Next Generation.
So as we're going down the gangplank, we will hear the music, or the theme song, From the Star Trek: The Next Generation.
And currently, we are at the Starfleet Command Starbase, and we are gonna go into the starship.
So here we go.
[MUSIC]
Space [NOISE]
As you see, that was automatic.
There was a sensor base.
It starts every time you up or down the stairs automatically, so you don't have to buy or looking for lights.
I have a Star Trek communicator, which I bought online.
Has a motion sensor, so every time you pass by, it gives you the sound effect of the slide doors closing, opening and closing, from the original Star Trek series.
And you can also do a paging to the bridge.
[SOUND].
Captain to the bridge.
Captain to the bridge.
And then I can switch over the side effects.
[SOUND].
To the red alert sound effects when it senses motion.
Sometimes it gets a little annoying, so I prefer just to have the door sound effect.
Okay, and then, over here, I created the Star Trek transporter from the original series.
Because I was able to get the characters and the book of the transport.
So I'm looking to make it look more authentic.
And I put in special laser lights.
And as you can see on the top, I also put in additional LED lights and sound effects so it actually sounds like you are in the transporter.
Transporter.
I have some posters, and a Star Trek wall clock which I also got, those are authentic.
And then over here on this side we have the Star Trek The Next Generation poster which looks really good.
And when I purchased it, I thought it would be a perfect fit for my whole Star Trek theme.
And then on this side over here, we have the engineering section, and we have our warp drive engines.
And originally I was going to do a Warp engine looked exactly like the one on the enterprise.
Then I decided I had some memorabilia, so I figured this was a better option.
So having the special lighting, and then the memorabilia inside made it a little bit more special.
And various star ships From this side here we have other member [UNKNOWN] and this is our 50th anniversary Star Trek picture with the crew of the Deep Space Nine.
They are all very nice and it was really a pleasure And the privilege to be with them and to have that picture taken with them.
Thanks to them all.
Okay, on this side here we have our home theatre which I built as a holodeck.
So the reason being that the Star Trek next generation you have the holodeck where you can.
Interact with people and it's more four dimensional.
So when I built the theater and made it three dimensional, so and the new special effects were coming out for audio and we already had the 3D video, so bringing those together gave you a feeling like you were in the middle of the action on the movie, both audio And videoize.
That's why I wanted to make it like a holodeck.
So on the Next Generation, there were several holodecks, and this is Holodeck 3. So that's what I designed it as with the sound effects.
It will say that Holodeck 3 is ready, so here we go.
Holodeck 3 program is ready.
[SOUND]
And over here we have our screen which is 21 feet by eight and three quarters feet high.
So that is a 2.4 to 1 ratio, and I do that with a special lens, which I'll show you later.
In the meantime, this was designed as the bridge of the original Star Trek series, let me turn the lights on here.
[SOUND]
So we have seating, comfortably, for eight, four in the bottom, four in the top.
And then the middle two sections here actually fold down.
So We can.
Cups, plates whatever you wanna put a laptop computer.
Has also plugs for 110 and USB.
Also has a lighting for individual lighting, you can adjust it.
And then we have these tables that come out actually.
We can take them out and put them away.
And in this section here, you can put away the tables, remotes, whatever store section.
And the lights, the cup holders have lights on them, so they light up.
And the front of it lights up as well.
Come to understand there is no such thing.
So it's really very nice lighting.
And in addition to that, let's see we have.
Special side effects that the theater had, that the starship had.
So, here we go.
(siren) [NOISE]
Tactical alert.
Vessel approaching bearing one eight four, mark seven.
Automatic defense procedures initiated.
[SOUND]
So this is activated via remote control, as are the lights that you see here, and these lights are made by zap.
And these are the remote control modules They have a little switch on the side of it, so you can also manually turn it on locally, and light goes on.
[SOUND]
So you can test it while you're plugging it in, or you can use the remote.
And it comes with five remote switches, so you can do five different controls on different special effects that you wanna do.
So, [COUGH]
And then here I have my 3D collection.
These whole bunch on top is all 3D.
And some of them [UNKNOWN] okay and some of them are really fantastic and some of them are better in different soundtrack as well.
The amplifier is capable of doing Dolby Digital 3-D sound.
It can do Auro-3D, and it could do DTSX as well.
So the speaker configuration that I have is 20, actually, a total of about 22 speakers So I have 15 standard speakers, which you can see have the standard right left and center channel, and they're all the same size.
So what happened was that I bought three packets of the energy classic speakers.
So this one is designed for the center channel.
And what I did was, since I had three sets, I used a center channels ones for a center and right and left.
Other than that, the rest of the smaller speakers I used for the rest of the sound, including the effects front right and left speakers.
And then we have the middle and axe around speakers.
So i can configure them for the different configurations and automatically that amplifier will switch over to one or the other.
And then on the top you can see i have the ceiling speakers.
And have four of those.
Typically you'll have one or two, and since I was able to, I had four and I used to configure them into the amplifier to have four.
In addition to that, I have three subwoofers.
I actually wired it so I can have four subwoofers But I didn't really have a good space for the fourth one, so I put two in the front for the right and left.
And then I have another one up in the back.
And because the back one is on the platform, on a wooden platform, it also gives a little bit more low frequency vibrations.
So you can feel it a little bit And then, in addition to that, I have,
In the back here, I don't know if you can see that, but I have a little opening hatch here which gives me access to the special low frequency effects speakers.
I have two of those mounted inside the platform, so We can feel the vibrations when we have certain movie sound effects.
Let's see the equipment room.
So that was the And this is the, what do you call it, the wide angle lens that I put in front of the projector, and that givers me the wide screen.
So let me show you, it's motorized.
So I got a Nissan window motor, and I put it into the ceiling with a projector ceiling mount, and hung the Lens on top of that.
I made the lens based on some designs I found on the Internet.
So I have a little switch here which when I flip it, it'll take the lens out of the position.
So here we go.
And then, as you can see, let me just play this so you can see a better sequence here.
Gonna turn this down
[MUSIC]
So as you can see it's much smaller now.
And the.
[MUSIC]
The ratio has to be changed on the projector as well.
So i have to changed from letter box.
Back to the natives in Ultimate and then you can see the actual size of what you would be seeing on a normal TV.
So when you watch a regular white screen movie, you're actually cutting off the top and the bottom.
So it's a much smaller screen.
So you can see and appreciate the huge difference.
You'll see if I go in front of it.
I am picking up some kind of signal.
[MUSIC]
You get an idea of the size of the screen.
So when it fills the whole wall Huge difference.
And at first I didn't appreciate until I read it online and then I said I gotta do.
And after doing it it was such an amazing difference.
It was well worth the effort.
All right, so let's look at the, also I have an infrared repeater which I put in And that is why over here.
So what I can do is any of the remotes that I used, I just point them here and it will bounce it into the room for the equipment.
So let's go in to the equipment room.
Holodeck three program is ready.
Okay so this is the equipment room.
As you see was earlier I had it on this shelf I made so I can pull it out.
But it was so very difficult Too many different and so what I did was I put it onto a cart with 40 inch Caster wheels.
So it Glides easily and I can move it around so I can access the back of it and use the special gold plugs to plug in the wiring for the speakers.
So, I have actually two amplifiers.
This top one which is an 11.2 channel amplifier.
Originally I had a 7.1, because this one wasn't out yet.
So then I upgraded to the 11.2, because this one did not need any additional amplifier to have all the 11 channels going through this, and the sub woofer.
So, but since I had special effects speakers and the additional subwoofer, I had to put in another amplifier which I had, which is, where did it go?
Here it is.
So we have the Harman Kardon, and this is actually an amplifier that goes back to 1995.
Four or something like that.
So it's my old amplifier, I put it to good use and I put channel, the subwoofer and special effects through here so it can feed out to those special speakers.
And then here I have a channel master over the air.
A receiver and a DVR.
So I can record programs over the air.
And it has a terabyte of storage space, so it's plenty of storage space.
And this one here is a little repeater for the infrared repeater.
So this way, it goes right in front of the device And it actually works much better that way.
And then this one was the original amplifier that was a 7.2 channel amplifier from Denon, and this was the upgrade.
This one here is a Panasonic Blu-ray DVD player, 3D And this I got back way back when.
It was 2008 I think it was, but I like Panasonic because it is a very good DVD player.
The controls are very good, and their remotes are very good.
So it's more intuitive and they're usually pretty fast and pretty good.
So, that's why I chose that one.
And it actually came at the time with the Avatar 3D DVD.
So, this one is still as far as I'm concerned, the gold standard for 3D movies to watch any movie, you have to compare it to this.
This is like the The holy grail.
And when you watch these movies in 3D, you feel like you're there.
So [COUGH] it's both in sound and in the depth perception that you have.
And it's really amazing compared to a small TV set that you watch Or even a standard projector.
The projector that I have is an Optimum projector and I choose that particular projector because it had a very good reviews and the brightness, and the crispness and the colors were excellent and in addition to that it also had.
The 3D capability.
Which reminds me, I have 3D glasses here which I didn't show you.
I started off with two 3D glasses and then I slowly bought more and more, and actually I have eight glasses right now.
So these are original glasses from Optimum And this work very well, they have a rechargeable battery.
But the USB plug that you plug in.
And the last for they say I think it was about 60 hours or so, but at least that's a long time before needing recharge.
And they are really good in terms of they're not too heavy, they're large enough to cover the entire space.
As you can see I can wear over my eye glasses.
And They work really well, because they're also radio frequency.
Now, the advantage with the radio frequency compared to the infrared is there's no line of sight.
So it doesn't matter if you get cut off by somebody walking by or something coming in the way.
And it's gonna pick it up right away.
You're not gonna have any interruptions.
And then the little controller that you see with the red light That is a 3D transmitter.
So when it's transmitting in 3D, it automatically picks it up and it'll turn into a green light.
And it'll tell you that it's transmitting in 3D.
And that is also adjustable.
You can calibrate it to different situations for your 3D There's also other 3D glasses that are available.
And I also bought another brand company.
These are a little thinner, lighter.
And the battery doesn't last as long on it and the recharge.
But it's [UNKNOWN] America and these are actually cheaper than the original ones from Optima.
All right, that pretty much winds up my home theater.
So I hope that you appreciate the amount of effort that I've put into it, and I hope that you like it.
And until the next time, thank you.