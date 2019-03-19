CNET First Look

Angry Birds hops into AR on the iPhone

Transcript
[MUSIC] Few people get a change to carry a VR Headset around much less than AR Headset. Apple's approach has been to put AR games on the iPhone and iPad instead. Rovio's Angry Birds is a perfect example. Ten years after the first Angry Birds game, the new Isle of Pigs coming in the spring. Uses ARKit for bird flinging and pig smooshing. I played Angry Birds with an AR headset on Magic Leap, and in VR too. This version uses the phone or tablet [UNKNOWN] to give the slingshot some rumble feedback. The details look sharp, too, and some levels have room filling effects like snow. If you've never played an Angry Birds game in AR [UNKNOWN] Before, odds are you haven't, it's like the classic game but in 3D where you aim to knock down blocks and blow things up. And hey, it's a good match for AR. It's an iOS exclusive app for now too, but it's also not multiplayer, which is a shame, because it seems like a perfect fit for multiplayer gaming around your favorite massive AR ready table. Apple is clearly continuing to push AR gaming on the iPhone, but we'll see whether Angry Birds and other apps that come can push the needle forward. Or whether it'll be deeper multiplayer games that make it happen. [MUSIC]
Mobile AppsAugmented reality (AR)Apple

