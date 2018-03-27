Your video, "All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple

All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad

Apple makes augmented reality the centerpiece of its new 9.7-inch iPad.
0:54 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad.

Latest Digital Media videos

Video: See how the Apple Pencil works with the new iPad
See how the Apple Pencil works with the new iPad
1:14
Apple brings its Apple Pencil to the new iPad. Here's a first look at all the cool things you can do with it.
Play video
Video: Trump's DoJ fights to block AT&T-Time Warner merger
Trump's DoJ fights to block AT&T-Time Warner merger
3:09
The companies will duke it out with the Justice Department in a legal battle that may affect the future of streaming video. Here's...
Play video
Video: Apple adds Texture
Apple adds Texture
1:07
The "Netflix of magazines" gets picked up by Apple... but critics warn it could mean the end of the app's support for non-Apple platforms.
Play video
Video: Spotify sued for $1.6 billion
Spotify sued for $1.6 billion
1:32
Wixen Music Publishing says Spotify is streaming its clients' songs without a license, and it wants the music service to pay up.
Play video
Video: Time's up: Last-minute gift ideas
Time's up: Last-minute gift ideas
1:19
Don't panic! It's still possible to give last-minute unique holiday gifts without leaving your home. The holidays are saved!
Play video
Video: Apple and Shazam make it official
Apple and Shazam make it official
1:16
Apple confirmed it purchased the iOS and Android app that had been helping Siri name that tune.
Play video
Video: Baobab's "smart" animation gets into your head
Baobab's "smart" animation gets into your head
3:32
Virtual-reality studio Baobab knows how to trick your brain to pull you into its stories.
Play video
Video: 'Twin Peaks' posters ask where is Laura Palmer?
'Twin Peaks' posters ask where is Laura Palmer?
0:34
It wouldn't be "Twin Peaks" without at least some creepy backward talking.
Play video