Your video, "All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad
Apple makes augmented reality the centerpiece of its new 9.7-inch iPad.
0:54
/
March 27, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for All the fun AR things you can do with the new iPad.
Coming up next
Hands-on with Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad
See how the Apple Pencil works with the new iPad
Highlights from Apple's March iPad event in Chicago
New budget iPad: First hands-on
Apple brings apps to the classroom with Schoolwork
New iPad will run AR
Facebook deals with Cambridge Analytica fallout, Google Assistant...
3 ways to fix a broken screen
Apple event on March 27 to focus on education
Apple event set for March 27, Microsoft creates new division
Latest
Digital Media videos
See how the Apple Pencil works with the new iPad
1:14
March 27, 2018
Apple brings its Apple Pencil to the new iPad. Here's a first look at all the cool things you can do with it.
Play video
Trump's DoJ fights to block AT&T-Time Warner merger
3:09
March 21, 2018
The companies will duke it out with the Justice Department in a legal battle that may affect the future of streaming video. Here's...
Play video
Apple adds Texture
1:07
March 12, 2018
The "Netflix of magazines" gets picked up by Apple... but critics warn it could mean the end of the app's support for non-Apple platforms.
Play video
Spotify sued for $1.6 billion
1:32
January 2, 2018
Wixen Music Publishing says Spotify is streaming its clients' songs without a license, and it wants the music service to pay up.
Play video
Time's up: Last-minute gift ideas
1:19
December 23, 2017
Don't panic! It's still possible to give last-minute unique holiday gifts without leaving your home. The holidays are saved!
Play video
Apple and Shazam make it official
1:16
December 11, 2017
Apple confirmed it purchased the iOS and Android app that had been helping Siri name that tune.
Play video
Baobab's "smart" animation gets into your head
3:32
July 21, 2017
Virtual-reality studio Baobab knows how to trick your brain to pull you into its stories.
Play video
'Twin Peaks' posters ask where is Laura Palmer?
0:34
March 7, 2017
It wouldn't be "Twin Peaks" without at least some creepy backward talking.
Play video