Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Speaker 1: End up powering a new set of transformative experiences. Today we have some exciting new progress to share about the future of AI assistance that we're calling Project Astra. Speaker 1: For a long time we've wanted to build a universal AI agent that can be truly helpful in everyday life. Our work making this vision a reality goes back many years. It's why we made Gemini multimodal from the very beginning. [00:00:30] An agent like this has to understand and respond to our complex and dynamic world just like we do. It would need to take in and remember what it sees so he can understand context and take action, and it would have to be proactive, teachable, and personal so you can talk to it naturally without lag or delay. While we've made some great strides in developing AI systems that can understand multimodal information, getting response time down to something conversational is a difficult engineering challenge. [00:01:00] Building on our Gemini model, we've developed agents that can process information faster by continuously encoding video frames, combining the video and speech input into a timeline of events and caching this for efficient recall. We've also enhanced how they sound with a wider range of intonations. These agents better understand the context you're in and can respond quickly in conversation, making the pace and quality of interaction feel much more natural. Here's [00:01:30] a video of our prototype, which we'll see has two parts. Each part was captured in a single take in real time. Speaker 2: Okay, let's do some tests. Tell me when you see something that makes sound. Speaker 3: I see a speaker, which makes sound. Speaker 2: What is that part of the speaker called? Speaker 3: That is the tweeter. It produces high frequency sounds. Speaker 2: [00:02:00] Give me a creative alliteration about these Speaker 3: Creative crayons, color cheerfully. They certainly craft colorful creations. Speaker 2: What does that part of the code do? Speaker 3: This code defines encryption and decryption functions. It seems to use A-E-S-C-B-C encryption to encode [00:02:30] and decode data based on a key and an initialization vector iv. Speaker 4: That's right. Speaker 2: What neighborhood do you think I'm in? Speaker 3: This appears to be the King's cross area of London. It is known for its railway station and transportation connections. Speaker 2: Do you remember where you saw my glasses? Speaker 3: Yes, I do. Your glasses. Were on the desk near a red [00:03:00] apple. Speaker 2: What can I add here to make this system faster? Speaker 4: Adding Speaker 5: A cache between the server and database could improve speed. Speaker 2: What does this remind you of? Speaker 5: Schrodinger's [00:03:30] cat. Speaker 2: Alright. Give me a band name for this duo. Speaker 5: Golden Stripes. Speaker 2: Nice. Thanks Gemini.
Up Next
See Apple's New 'Squeezable' Pencil Pro
See Apple's New 'Squeezable' Pencil Pro
Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8
Amazon Debuts All-New Echo Show 8
Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
Watch Everything Announced at LG's CES Event
Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
Elon Musk unveils new Starship mission video
Elon Musk unveils new Starship mission video
The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
The Freestyle: Samsung's new portable projector
Everything revealed at Acer's Next Event in 10 minutes
Everything revealed at Acer's Next Event in 10 minutes
Watch SpaceX Crew-2 launch
Watch SpaceX Crew-2 launch
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
Google Introduces Gemini AI Upgrades to Gmail and Chat
Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search
Google Brings Multistep Reasoning to Search
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Project Astra Revealed at Google I/O
Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Ask Photos Uses AI to Search Your Google Gallery
Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
Tubi Lets Fans Green-Light Movies and TV Shows
Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
Everything OpenAI Announced at Its Spring Update Event
Most Popular All most popular
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
Latest Products All latest products
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
New iPad Pros and iPad Airs vs. Earlier iPads
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Road Testing Lincoln's Massive Panoramic Dashboard Display
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Google's Pixel 8A Is Here: What's New and Different
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Trying an AI Exoskeleton in the Real World
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
Latest How To All how to videos
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Ultimate Good Lock Tips and Tricks
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3