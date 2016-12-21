A peek at the iPhone's potential under-glass fingerprint scanner tech: Apple Byte
The AirPods are available for preorder. Don't lose them. A full-glass screen iPhone is closer than you think and the Apple TV gets a Tinder app. We're already swiping left.
[MUSIC] What's happening? Brian Tong here and welcome to the Apple Byte. You know the drill for everything good and bad inside the world of Apple. And the big news, the AirPod made it! Like they really really made it! Apple made the AirPod available for sale this week for $159 in the US. With an initial shipping date of December the 19th in the UK and the 21st in the US. But That changed quickly and now, the US shipping date is at 6 weeks. See, I've told you already, I'm a fan of the Tech Inside and look who happened to get a pair of these early, this guy. Give me a second here. [MUSIC] Well, I make this look good, [MUSIC] Come on. It's all about owning it. It's all about the person. What a douche. See, be confident and people will think you look good, because I know I do. What is in his? [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC]. All right. The iOS 10.2 update have officially rolled out this week with everything we talked about from new emoji like the Taco, the Burito, plus, the return of my go to Peach Booty. New Wallpapers are really are not that great and new headphone icon when bluetooth headphones are connected and the new TV apps. And I waited a few days before I've updated it and gets what it's clear. For iPhone users to jump on. But with all these OS updates and iOS devices, you know it wouldn't go perfectly without a hitch. This time it's the Apple Watch 3.1.1 update that ended up breaking some series two watches that would display an exclamation mark making them completely useless. People affected will now have to send their device back to Apple to be replaced because retail locations. Can't fix the problem in [UNKNOWN]. Apple doesn't cover restoring the Apple watch through its diagnostic port. Wow, guess what that is, a bad apple. [SOUND] Now Apple has rolled back the update Until the issue is resolve. All right we've heard more than enough about the next iPhone but a recent announcement by manufacturer Synaptics gives us a sneak peak of what we can expect from their under lap optical fingerprint sensor called the natural FS9100. It's capable of scanning a fingerprint through one millimeter of glass and the sensors eliminate the need for cutouts on the display of the device. Plus, because they're under glass they're scratch proof, waterproof and respond well to wet fingers Yes, it actually sounds worse reading that out loud. [SOUND] Synaptics will begin production in the second quarter of next year and has supplied Apple with the LCD display drivers in the past. Apply most likely has their own solution, but I just wanted to showcase the tech a little more on this show. Okay, let's jump back to that TV app specifically on the Apply TV that comes with the TV OS 10.1 recent update. Apple's making the TV app really the centerpiece experience now. You also get single sign on with your cable operator, so all the TV apps work seamlessly. But that's if your provider has made a deal with Apple and. There aren't that many. Like the big boys, there's no Xfinity, no Time Warner or Verizon Fios. So, if you're someone like me who has Xfinity, you'll have to sign in to each app individually, but some of the standalone channel apps, like Food Network or Comedy Central, don't have support, so it's going to be a crapshoot, and that's frustrating. If it works with the apps, the networks you watch or subscribe to, the TV app is convenient, if it does. But again, it's also mixing Netflix and Amazon Prime. Now ultimately, it feels like a fragmented attempt that could have worked if every cable provider, and every network, and every service like Netflix and Amazon gave up their user data to be a part of it. But you know what, they don't. And that's not gonna change anytime soon. Ultimately, it emphasizes the real miss by Apple here, not being able to lock down a streaming TV service of their own. And I'm not completely pooping on this, maybe they can get all those things to fall into place in the future. But for now, it's a nice aggregator if the TV shows and movies you watch and their networks are all available for you. Now on other Apple TV news. Amazon has released their new shopping app for tvOS. It's a nice edition that's available on 4th gen Apple TV. But it's not the Amazon app everyone really wants. We're still patiently waiting for the Amazon Prime Video apps. And how many times have you heard someone say I love to have Tinder on my Apple TV. All of you right? No? Nobody's ever said that. Okay well if you want it, the team at Tinder has now made a dating app available on the 4 gen Apple TV as well. If swiping right and exposing people like [UNKNOWN] isn't your thing, now you can do it with friends and family while humiliating complete strangers on a big screen TV altogether! Tinder calls it the biggest thing to hit family night. Says Yahtzee. And you know what, I'm actually going to download this app right now. Alright that's gonna do it for this weeks show. You can email us at theapplebyte@cnet.com or tweet me @briantong. Thank you for watching us, we'll catch you all next time for another byte of the Apple. [MUSIC]