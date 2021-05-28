A new Nintendo Switch may be coming soon, Twitter opens Spaces up on the web

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. An upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch could be revealed in a few weeks, says Bloomberg. The report says the price of the upgraded switch would likely be higher than the $299 model available today. The new device would feature an OLED display made by Samsung, and have upgraded internals to display 4k when ducked. The new Nintendo Switch could be available to the public sometime in September or October. Twitter spaces is going live on the web version of the service. This is the feature that lets people have live audio conversations kind of like Clubhouse. Right now the spaces feature is limited to those who have 600 or more followers. Tesla is dumping radar technology on the Model 3 and Model Y EVs. The company said it is focusing on Tesla vision, which is a camera based technology for Driver Assist systems. Tesla says that anyone taking delivery of a model three or model y this month and beyond, will receive a car with limited access to Tesla vision functions. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

